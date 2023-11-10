Julia Fox Rails Against “Sexual Being” Label The Media Has Given Her

Julia Fox laid bare her frustrations for her Cosmopolitan cover interview. In particular, she's tired of being viewed as a sexual object for the fashion choices she makes. “Anyone getting mad at me for showing a lot of skin has slapped this label on me as a sexual being. But I’m so much more than that — and sex is the last f-cking thing I do with this body. I’m proud of my body. Why wouldn’t I wear something revealing, really cool and artsy? Your boner isn’t on me, that’s on you!” Fox told the outlet.

Furthermore, Fox turned her ire on women who judge other women. “It just really goes to show how even women want other women to stay in line. Cover up, dress down, dim your light. Women’s bodies should be celebrated and shouldn’t just be viewed as sexual objects," she argued. To further her point, Fox's outfits for the magazine were very becoming of her style. The cover image sees a nude, crouching Fox wearing a baseball cap, matching stockings and gloves, and fur boots.

Julia Fox Gives Pete Davidson A Suggestion

While Fox may be tired of being pigeonholed as "sexual", that doesn't stop her from talking about length about the world of sex. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Julia Fox brought up the internet's favorite topic - Pete Davidson. The model and former Kanye fling suggested that the tabloids' favorite comedian should hire a particular kind of sex worker. “I think he probably needs to see a dominatrix. I could see him really liking the deprecation. Like, ‘you’re a little b-tch,’ things like that, I could see him getting off to that. Just a hunch," Fox suggested. Fox and Davidson once posed together in a Barbie-themed shoot for Paper. However, she didn't offer anything else on why she thought the experience would be beneficial for Davidson.

The interview was in service of promoting her new memoir, which is out later this year. Elsewhere, Fox has also spoken on the chapters of the book that address her time with Kanye. “I had my son, and then he want to talk on the phone a lot, and I’d have to change diapers. I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff. It was so overwhelming and so unsustainable. Ultimately, I cannot put anybody else first. My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies," Fox told Drew Barrymore.

