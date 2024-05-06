4batz Shuts Down Rumors Of Feud With Drake After Signing To OVO

Drake &amp; Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 25: Drake performs at Philips Arena on August 25, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images)

His new project doesn't feature a remix the pair made.

4batz has been one of the breakout stars of music so far in 2024. His song "date @ 8" took off on TikTok earlier this year. It won over fans with its unique R&B flavor, pitched-up vocals, and music video that doesn't really fit the tone of the song. Despite that, it's connected with a ton of fans and it led to him signing a deal with OVO. He also released a remix of his breakout song with Drake. But now less than two months later he had to answer to a fan online suggesting that he and Drake must have had some kind of falling out.

In a tweet, a fan suggests that 4batz and Drake must have some issues. They said that because his new EP wasn't actually distributed by OVO and while it contains a recent remix he did with Kanye West, the singer's new project doesn't feature his song with Drake. While it certainly seems like the fan might be onto something they probably didn't expect for batz himself to respond. "I ain’t got no problem wit dat n*gga, I got the number 1 mixtape in the WORLD and it’s not even a album" he replied in a tweet. Though his denial of the beef hasn't convinced many of his followers he appears to at least be avoiding the massive recent beef Drake has been involved in. Check out the response tweet he made below.

4batz Claims There's No Drake Beef

4batz' debut mixtape u made me a st4r dropped over the weekend. It featured the rapper's first 8 songs alongside a pair of interludes and Kanye West's remix of "on god? (she like)." The project notably doesn't feature the singer's biggest hit to date, Drake's version of "date @ 8."

What do you think of 4batz shutting down any rumors of a beef with Drake on the wake of his new mixtape dropping? Do you think he will stay signed to OVO going forward in his career? Let us know in the comment section below.

