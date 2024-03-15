4batz Unveils Release Date For His Debut EP

4batz is an artist who has been blowing up over the past few months. Overall, his performances on YouTube have proven to be a success. Every single time he drops one, he ultimately goes viral. Furthermore, he has embraced an aesthetic that can be seen as the catalyst for his virality. His sheisty mask had some fans thinking he would rap aggressive bars with even more aggressive flows. However, he broke expectations by singing with a voice that can be compared to the likes of PARTYNEXTDOOR and Brent Faiyaz.

The authenticity of 4batz has been brought into question on numerous occasions. In fact, most fans would argue that he is an obvious industry plant. He only has three songs out and they all have millions of views and streams. Moreover, he has a co-sign from Kanye West, and even Drake. This past week, he even got signed to OVO Sound, which just showcases the hype around him right now. The hype train isn't stopping anytime soon, and it seems like 4batz is hoping to take full advantage. Below, you can see a teaser for his debut EP, u made me a st4r.

The 4batz Hype Train Continues

This brand new EP is going to be dropping on April 5th, which is in three weeks form now. Overall, there is no tracklist right now, although we're sure his first three tracks will be present. Additionally, he has a remix with the likes of Drake that will likely be on there. The foundation is set for a strong career, and now, it is up to him on whether or not he truly delivers.

