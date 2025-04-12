Kanye West Admits He "Hates" One Of His Classic Albums In Latest Jay-Z & Beyonce Rant

Despite alleged legal threats from a few celebrities Kanye West chose to target over the past several months, he sadly shows no signs of slowing down. He recently launched a couple of new attacks – or at least, provocative references – to both Jay-Z and Beyoncé. However, what surprised some fans the most about this weren't the specific criticisms, as Ye dragged the superstar couple and their family multiple times before. Rather, it was his admission regarding one of his most beloved albums, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. That isn't super surprising either given the Chicago artist's sporadic statements, but it's an odd thing to witness about such a celebrated record and from such a boastful creative.

"I hate My Dark Beautiful Fantasy," Kanye West tweeted. "Like haaaaaate that album." "I made Dark Fantasy out of fear and to prove something," he added in another tweet. "It was as like 'coming back from the Taylor Swift moment' I should have just leaned in more." "If I just had ten more minutes that one time in the studio with Beyoncé," Ye continued. "I obviously hate Jay Z."

Kanye West Jay-Z Beef

In another subsequent tweet, the Yeezy mogul only named two tracks he "loves" on MBDTF, those being "Blame Game" and "Devil In A New Dress." Sadly, folks should probably worry much more about his other statements. Jay-Z and Beyonce reportedly considered suing Kanye West or taking similar legal action against him for his comments about their twins, but that's just a speculative report with no real confirmation. Take that with a grain of salt, but the feud between them certainly caused enough controversy online. What was once a brotherly bond between Ye and Hov turned into distance, animosity, and anger about halfway through the 2010s, despite some attempts to bury the hatchet here and there.

Meanwhile, Kanye West's other rap beefs might not be as long or consequential, but he's currently treating pretty much all of them with the same level of rage and disrespect. We will see whether or not Jay-Z and Beyonce ever address this in the future or if they will just refuse to engage.