my beautiful dark twisted fantasy
- MusicSwizz Beatz Recalls Kanye West's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" Sessions"Everybody in there had superpowers," Swizz Beatz says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicStatik Selektah “Heartbroken” After Kanye Didn’t Credit Him On "Dark Twisted Fantasy," Termanology RecallsTermanology says Statik Selektah helped with production on Kanye's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy," but was never credited.By Cole Blake
- MusicAmber Rose Talks Linking Nicki Minaj With Kanye For "Monster"She addressed whether or not she received writing credits on the 2010 track.By Erika Marie
- MusicPusha T Reflects On Working With Kanye On "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"He called it "very trial and error" while also discussing rappers feeling like they "age out" of the game.By Erika Marie
- MusicAmber Rose Says That She Got Nicki Minaj Included On Kanye West's "Monster"Amber Rose says that she put Kanye West onto Nicki Minaj, which resulted in her being included on the iconic track, "Monster."By Cole Blake
- MusicTwitter Debates Over Kanye Claiming "Yeezus & 808s Are So Much Better" Than "MBDTF"In an old interview clip circulating on Twitter, Kanye explained why "808s & Heartbreak" and "Yeezus" are better than "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy." By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop HistoryPusha T Nearly Walked Out Of Ye's "MBDTF" Hawaii SessionsAccording to Steven Victor, Pusha T grew frustrated with Kanye West's creative process after spending two weeks in Hawaii. By Aron A.
- MusicBig Sean Says Kanye West & Jay-Z Once Pressured Him To Fire His Friend Over A PictureBig Sean explains how a "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" studio session with Jay-Z and Ye went wrong.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsMarking 11 Years Of "MBDTF" With "Dark Fantasy"With vocals from Ye, Nicki Minaj, Teyana Taylor & Justin Vernon, "Dark Fantasy" was the perfect opener for his magnum opus. By Taylor McCloud
- Original ContentA Brief History Of Nudity & Sexually Explicit Imagery In Hip-Hop Album ArtworkIn light of Meek Mill's controversial "Expensive Pain" artwork, we revisit some of Hip-Hop's most sexually explicit album covers.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKanye West's Hawaii Return Sparks "MBDTF" NostalgiaKanye West has returned to Honolulu, Hawaii -- the place where "MBDTF" was created -- to work on his upcoming album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoddy Ricch Calls Kanye West's "MBDTF" The GOAT AlbumRoddy Ricch details meeting Yeezy and his appreciation for "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."By Aron A.
- NumbersKanye West's "Monster" Reaches Massive Spotify MilestoneKanye West, Nicki Minaj, Jay Z, Rick Ross, and Bon Iver provided a classic on "Monster."By Alexander Cole
- MusicKim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s "Lost In The World’" Was Inspired A Poem He Wrote HerKim Kardashian explains how Kanye West came up with "Lost in The World" on the anniversary of "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."By Cole Blake
- Original ContentKanye West's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" Turns 10: A Conversation With Anthony KilhofferEngineer and producer Anthony Kilhoffer reflects on the secretive Hawaii sessions, Wu-Tang's influence, and why Kanye West's magnum opus is an undeniable classic 10-years later. By Aron A.