Kanye West's Infamous "F*ck Adidas" MBDTF Vinyl Hits Auction Block And The Asking Price Is Out Of This World

BYAlexander Cole380 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kenzo : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Bidders will have to put up a lot of money for this.

Kanye West has made some iconic albums during this time as an artist. Overall, one could make the argument that he has the most classic records out of any artist in hip-hop. Moreover, if you expand outside of the genre, you will be hard-pressed to find any artist with as many classics as him. One of those classics is the 2010 masterpiece My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which many believe to be his best record. Others look to his original trilogy, while some even believe that Yeezus is his best work.

If you remember, back in February, a fan had him sign a vinyl version of MBDTF. As you can see in the video clip below, he wrote "F*ck Adidas" on it. The vinyl record is now being placed on the auction block through Moments in Time. Of course, there is a bit of a catch here. According to TMZ, the vinyl will be sold for over $500K. They won't accept any bids below that, which means anyone who wants this piece is going to have to shell out a whole lot of money.

Read More: Kanye West's "Vultures" Finally On Spotify

Kanye West Signed The Vinyl Record Just A Few Months Ago

It is an ambitious asking price that could very well prove to be a bit too much. However, this is Kanye we are talking about. Ye always seems to attract some large investors, and with memorabilia prices soaring in all domains, this could prove to be a lucrative deal. It also helps that the album in question is something as legendary as My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Let us know what you think of this auction, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that $500K is too much for this kind of memorabilia? If you had unlimited funds, what would you pay for something like this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs 

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed ShowMusicKanye West Reportedly Turned Down Meeting With Diddy Just Weeks Before Federal Raids20.8K
Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques HerzogMusicKanye West Finally Reveals "Vultures 2" Release Date After Two-Month Delay4.9K
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show &amp; AudienceMusicKanye West Hits Lil Durk With An Urgent Message10.1K
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day SevenMusicKanye West Delivers Update On "Vultures 2" As Fans Rip Him Apart For Yet Another Late Album13.8K