Kanye West's Infamous "F*ck Adidas" MBDTF Vinyl Hits Auction Block And The Asking Price Is Out Of This World

Kanye West has made some iconic albums during this time as an artist. Overall, one could make the argument that he has the most classic records out of any artist in hip-hop. Moreover, if you expand outside of the genre, you will be hard-pressed to find any artist with as many classics as him. One of those classics is the 2010 masterpiece My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which many believe to be his best record. Others look to his original trilogy, while some even believe that Yeezus is his best work.

If you remember, back in February, a fan had him sign a vinyl version of MBDTF. As you can see in the video clip below, he wrote "F*ck Adidas" on it. The vinyl record is now being placed on the auction block through Moments in Time. Of course, there is a bit of a catch here. According to TMZ, the vinyl will be sold for over $500K. They won't accept any bids below that, which means anyone who wants this piece is going to have to shell out a whole lot of money.

Kanye West Signed The Vinyl Record Just A Few Months Ago

It is an ambitious asking price that could very well prove to be a bit too much. However, this is Kanye we are talking about. Ye always seems to attract some large investors, and with memorabilia prices soaring in all domains, this could prove to be a lucrative deal. It also helps that the album in question is something as legendary as My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

