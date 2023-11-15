Statik Selektah “Heartbroken” After Kanye Didn’t Credit Him On “Dark Twisted Fantasy,” Termanology Recalls

Termanology says Statik Selektah helped with production on Kanye’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” but was never credited.

Statik Selektah was apparently “heartbroken” after not getting a credit on Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, despite providing production on the iconic project. Termanology recalled Selektah’s reaction to the snub during a recent appearance on My Expert Opinion alongside Paul Wall. He says Selektah worked on "Lost In The World" and one other song on the tracklist.

“Statik [Selektah] did two beats on Dark Twisted Fantasy,” he explained. “He didn’t get credit for them, but he did them, he did ‘Lost In The World’ and one other one. He did the drums in the studio with Kanye, and he said when they passed the credits in, his name wasn’t on the list.”

He added: “I remember one of the beats I picked, and [Statik] was like, ‘Yo, you can’t have that beat ’cause it’s going on Kanye’s shit. And I’m like, ‘Alright! Hell yeah, get it. Get it, my bro.’ And then when the shit came out, I remember he was heartbroken. And he’s like, ‘Aw fuck it, you can have that beat now ’cause they didn’t give me my credit.’ So we ended up using the beat […] I’m not coming up here to sh*t on Kanye. It’s just the industry’s like that, right? You got 10 cats working on a beat. Sometimes, people forget  who did what.” Check out Termanology and Paul Wall’s appearance on My Expert Opinion below.

Termanology Discusses "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"

Kanye released My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy back in 2012 as his fifth studio album. While Selektah didn't get credit on the project, several other high-profile producers did, such as Mike Dean, No I.D., Jeff Bhasker, RZA, Bink, and DJ Frank E. Be on the lookout for further updates on further updates on Statik Selektah on HotNewHipHop.

