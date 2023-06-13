This past Friday, Statik Selektah released his 10th studio album, Round Trip. The Massachusetts producer’s albums tend to boast impressive guest features and collaborations from both mainstream and underground hip hop’s most notable names. “Life & Times” ft. Joey Badass stands as an immediate highlight of the project. Their history together dates back to Joey’s come-up in the early 2010s. Oftentimes, Statik serves as Joey Badass’ tour DJ but their chemistry also bleeds deep into their respective catalogs. And each time Joey Badass and Statik Selektah connect, they uphold the same high standard they developed over a decade ago.

While Joey has appeared on every Statik Selektah album since 2013’s Extended Play, Statik’s also contributed production to each of Joey Bada$$’s projects from the beginning including 1999 and Summer Knights. From there, Statik also lent his talents to the Pro Era crew and later, produced multiple songs on Joey Bada$$’s landmark debut album, 2015’s B4.DA.$$. As evidenced by Round Trip and Joey Bada$$’s 2022 album, 2000, they continue to work closely with one another.

In honor of their latest collaboration, we’ve compiled a list of Joey Badass and Statik Selektah’s best songs together. Some are tracks that solely feature vocals from Joey Bada$$ while others include the assistance of other revered MCs.

7. “Beautiful Life” (2015)

2015 was a prolific year for both Joey Badass and Statik Selektah. The Brooklyn rapper released his highly-anticipated debut, B4.DA.$$, and Statik Selektah released his Lucky 7 album, which the two both worked on together. Joey Bada$$ appears on three different songs on Lucky 7, contributing a solo track and a collaboration with Big K.R.I.T. However, the album’s lead single, “Beautiful Life” is one of the most exciting moments on Statik’s 2015 opus. The song samples Chaka Khan’s “Fate” from 1981 and is more upbeat than the average Statik beat. The instrumental is perfect for Action Bronson and Joey Bada$$ to toast to their accomplishments and celebrate their successes. The song’s triumphant vibe is accurately captured in the song’s music video, shot on a boat in Croatia.

6. “Slum Villain” (2014)

“Slum Villain” is one of two strong features that Joey Bada$$ contributes to Statik Selektah’s 2014 album, What Goes Around. The album’s production leans heavily on its jazz influence, which can be heard on tracks like “Slum Villain.” Joey has the song to himself and glides over the jazzy instrumental while Statik provides his signature scratches toward the end.

5. “Carry On” (2014)

“Carry On” is the other song from What Goes Around that features Joey Bada$$. This time, Statik and Joey are joined by Freddie Gibbs. Much like “Slum Villain,” the instrumental is jazz-influenced and features a saxophone that provides the main melody. Joey sets things off with his skillful wordplay while Freddie incorporates different flows as he floats over the instrumental. Both verses are so strong that neither rapper gets outshined.

4. “Keep It Moving” (2020)

Statik Selektah’s 2020 album, The Balancing Act, featured multiple Joey Bada$$ features, both of which are arguably the album’s best moments. The album’s lead single “Keep It Moving” is a definitive highlight, featuring Joey alongside Nas and Gary Clark Jr. The two rappers go back and forth, showing that Joey is deserving of legend status while Nas proves that his skills transcend age. The instrumental is euphoric as Gary Clark Jr. provides a beautiful melody over the beat that continuously progresses throughout the duration of the song.

3. “Bird’s Eye View” (2013)

Joey Bada$$ had proven his ability to hang with the legends long before “Keep It Moving.” His first appearance on a Statik Selektah album was 2013’s “Bird’s Eye View.” Over a soulful instrumental from Statik, each rapper picks up where the previous one left off in their verse. Raekwon starts things off with his slick flow and Joey Bada$$ comes through with his choppy wordplay before Black Thought delivers a jaw-dropping verse for two minutes straight. While Black Thought’s verse takes up the majority of the song, “Bird’s Eye View” is a memorable collaboration between multiple hip-hop generations.

2. “Curry Chicken” (2015)

A B4.DA.$$ highlight, “Curry Chicken” is a taste of home. The song is about Joey working to get his career going, putting in work on tour but always making time to come home for the holidays. He raps about the path he has taken and making his family proud. The Statik Selektah beat has a vintage sound to it and Joey shines lyrically.

1. “Save The Children” (2015)

The opening song on B4.DA.$$, “Save The Children” is the perfect introduction. Over a glorious instrumental produced by Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$ is at his most charismatic. The horns on the beat and record scratches combine the retro sounds of Joey and Statik, building on already-strong chemistry.

