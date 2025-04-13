Kanye West Doubles Down On His Dislike Of "MBDTF" By Praising This Divisive LP Instead

Since Kanye West has decided to use his Twitter to go on an industry rampage over the past few months – years, if we're being real – it's at least heartening to see he can still make divisive statements which avoid resorting to bigotry to shock. You may remember how Ye admitted, to the surprise of some fans out there, to hating his 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Others weren't as shocked. After all, during this very controversial time for the Chicago artist, it makes sense he would drag arguably his most critically acclaimed album, and one his fanbase holds in the absolute highest regard.

However, other Yeezy fans might agree with his new take, as he compared MBDTF to a much more debatable album in his discography. "The life of Pablo is waaaay better than My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy," he tweeted on Saturday (April 12). "Go song for song." 2016's TLOP is arguably the Kanye album of this current generation, and arguably the last great solo project in his catalog. But with more Kanye West music supposedly coming, we have to entertain the shoddy possibility of this changing in the future.

When Will Kanye West Drop His Next Album?

Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

However, the "Saint Pablo" creative did not fully drag MBDTF through the mud, as he admitted he loves "Devil In A New Dress" and "Blame Game" off the album. Yet as he looks back on his career's full-length efforts, he's also struggling to reckon with his current place in new music releases. For example, Kanye West's explosive beef with his former collaborator Playboi Carti may seem as simple as just a vocal cut-off from the new album MUSIC. But with Kim Kardashian and North West also caught in the crossfire, things got much more complex.