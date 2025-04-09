Kanye West Sparks Heated Debate After Sharing New Freestyle

What exactly Kanye West has coming next is honestly a mystery. But he's clearly prepping something with this new freestyle. The contentious rapper got on Twitch to stream what a recording session looks like for those wondering about his creative process. However, his off-the-dome spitting is causing a lot of discourse and debate online. Even though it sounds like Ye is in the early stages of this song in particular, some aren't impressed one bit. In fact, we would go as far as to say that they are disgusted even. "Can't believe this is the guy who made graduation..." one X user said. Another goes, "Can we just ignore him pls."

Expectedly, though, Kanye West fans are swooping in to check the haters and doubters. "People really don’t understand how music works lmao," another begins. "Everyone saying this a*s but music starts with jumbo of words and a melody in mind and you add to it as you think of something else. Juice WRLD did this better than anyone and made it look so effortless." "People in the replies don’t understand reference freestyles😂," one more user echoes. While Ye's rapping is "rough," there is an interesting idea here.

Kanye West New Album

The production is especially intriguing thanks to its anthemic, drum-dominant instrumentation. Some chipmunk vocals can be heard in the background as well. Overall, it gives us a feeling that Kanye is getting ready to head into some sort of battle. These days, Ye definitely has had a lot of emotional and mental bouts with himself and others in the industry lately as evidenced by his constant X rants and internet stunts.

Maybe he will address all of that on his next project, whatever that is. The final version of BULLY is supposed to be dropping on June 15 to coincide with North West's birthday. Moreover, there's the loose chance that he drops WW3 with tracks like "H*il Hitler," "Virgil Let Me Down," and "Hitler Ye And Jesus." That was "supposed" to drop on April 4. However, that seemed too unbelievable to be a true project. Then, there's the potential conclusion to his VULTURES trilogy with Ty Dolla $ign. However, he's not in the best place with the singer and rapper either, so who knows where Kanye is going to go.