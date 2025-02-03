Kanye West Reveals How North West Is Influencing His Release Date For “Bully”

Like most Kanye West albums, Bully is shaping up to be yet another controversial release. The Georgia/Chicago icon is currently prepping his 11th studio album, one that was announced last September during his performance in China. Fans of his have been receiving some tidbits here and there about its creation in Tokyo, Japan, as well as a fair number of snippets. So far, they have been varying in quality and originality. The first handful had folks really eager, but the same cannot be said about the past three. Two of them were essentially remixes of Future's "Magic Don Juan" and "LIL DEMON."

The most recent has been ruffling the feathers of even the staunchest Ye supporters as there has been a real debate whether or not AI was used. Well, unfortunately, there's a good chance that it could've been. Recently, Kanye West revealed that he wants to help AI become more accepted in music in his interview with Justin Laboy. He's not been shy about incorporating for quite some time now, so there's going to be a lot of questions when Bully does drop.

Kanye West's Bully Is "Dropping June 15"

Speaking of which, it appears that Mr. West has a release date set in stone and its special day. At another point during the chat, Laboy asks when it's going to arrive. "My oldest said to bring it out in June," referring to North West who is now 11. "Your birthday or her birthday," Laboy asked in response. Ye then took a moment to think about which day would be best.