Kanye West Shares Concerning Update On "Bully" Just Moments Ahead Of Its Release

It's hard to tell sometimes when Kanye West is being genuinely serious or trolling. That precaution has stayed in people's minds, especially when it comes to the artist's album rollouts. For years, fans have been led astray when it comes when said projects are actually coming out.

That's been the case as well during this most recent stretch in which he's teased WW3/CUCK and Bully. The former one (or two?) has been receiving the bulk of the updates as Kanye West has shared some his most unhinged singles of his career. Those of course include "Heil Hitler" (HALLELUJAH), "COUSINS," and "WW3."

But Bully was the first to be announced, with that happening in the last quarter of 2024. The last major update we heard about it was late last month when he confirmed the June 15 release date with Sneako. "The Bully album is coming out on June 15, We sold vinyl, though. We just haven't made them yet. That sh*t is like, 30,000 units or something like that. [...] How do I beat the game? You don't beat the game by buying it. I think what I should do is do the opposite... Just put my sh*t up and... It's like you say, perception is reality."

Kanye West New Album

That fell in line with what he told Justin Laboy a few months prior when North West was with him. "Yeah, so we are gonna do it on your birthday. That's when we're gonna bring Bully," he said in part.

However, in classic Ye fashion, it's looking pretty unlikely that he will live up to that. In a couple of tweets by Kurrco, it sounds like the Chicago native has some work to do still. In fact, it sounds like he forgot that he slated Bully to come out tomorrow.

In one tweet, Kurrco shared a conversation between Kanye and a friend. The latter sent him a screenshot of a tweet that asked if the rapper was going to start promoting Bully. However, that didn't register right away for Ye. "Which album is that," he responded.

But moments later, a possible second affiliate of Kanye's asked him about Bully specifically and if it was coming out on the 15th. "Working on it now," he replied. "Oh [two arm flexing emojis]! Can I share this message?" the person asked. "Yes," Ye said back.