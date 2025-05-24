Kanye West Confirms Release Date For New Album "Bully"

Kanye West is still dealing with a lot of fallout and redirection when it comes to his controversial bigotries, but his musical drive remains fiery. As caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, Ye recently linked up with streamer Sneako and others for a meeting.

During their conversation, the Chicago artist confirmed the previously announced release date for his upcoming album Bully. While there are other Yeezy records he announced, released singles for, or teased amid this rollout for Bully, it seems like it's still on the docket for an official release. You may remember that a version of the LP released unofficially online via a short film, although the status of that is still pretty murky.

"The Bully album is coming out on June 15," Kanye West remarked. "We sold vinyl, though. We just haven't made them yet. That s**t is like, 30,000 units or something like that. [...] How do I beat the game? You don't beat the game by buying it. I think what I should do is do the opposite... Just put my s**t up and... It's like you say, perception is reality."

Ye went on to talk about how artists are being generally exploited by the industry. This is the concept behind Bully, encouraging artists to fight back. Of course, given that it's through a Kanye filter, it's a lot more complicated than that values-wise.

Nevertheless, this clip also contained some more interesting details. For example, Kanye West said he's living in Spain, which lines up with recent sightings of him and Bianca Censori.

Also, he spoke about buying ten million copies of his own album and creating a system within the music industry that Lauryn Hill would feel comfortable making music in. It seems like that "No More Parties In L.A." line and "Believe What I Say" sample are as relevant as ever.

But there are also other Ye albums on the horizon, such as Kanye West's CUCK or WW3. It's unclear if this is a title change or two separate records. Either way, a version of it leaked online, so we'll see if any of these release plans actually pan out.