The many crossovers Kanye West did with the streaming world in 2025 will go down as one of his less notable moves this year. Nevertheless, it's been a platform for him to discuss all sorts of aspects, whether it's his most controversial narratives or his upcoming musical moves.

Streamer Sneako recently uploaded a video to Twitter titled "The Meeting," which is a clip of a meeting between Ye, presumably him, and other individuals. They talked about Kanye West's new album Bully, set for a Sunday, June 15 release date.

Specifically, the Chicago artist talked about selling this project and how they want to reach their goals. He even posited buying 10 million copies himself to inflate its numbers, and spoke on how the music industry allegedly exploits artist. This is the point of Bully in Ye's view: to combat that system by taking advantage of its rewards to create a new one in his occasionally abhorrent image.

Basically, Kanye spoke on how his status and wealth would put him in a position to circumvent other rules that the music industry allegedly tries to restrict artists through. Towards the end of the clip, he brought up the one and only Lauryn Hill to make this point.

Kanye West & Lauryn Hill

"You're supposed to use every piece and skill set that's been given in you, and use this platform that I have, these eyeballs that I have, and shift it to something that's better so we can get Lauryn Hill to make another f***ing album," Ye expressed. "'Cause right now, she's like, 'I am not making it.' Lauryn Hill not having this meeting. And Lauryn Hill will make another album. New album, new music. [...] The idea has to be, I want to take the fact I'm in the system to make a system that Lauryn Hill would feel comfortable making music in again."