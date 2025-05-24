Kanye West Explains To Sneako How He Plans To Bring Lauryn Hill Back To The Music Industry

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 632 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Sneako Bring Lauryn Hill Back Industry Hip Hop News
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West also confirmed the release date of his "Bully" album and tied its title to his view of the music industry.

The many crossovers Kanye West did with the streaming world in 2025 will go down as one of his less notable moves this year. Nevertheless, it's been a platform for him to discuss all sorts of aspects, whether it's his most controversial narratives or his upcoming musical moves.

Streamer Sneako recently uploaded a video to Twitter titled "The Meeting," which is a clip of a meeting between Ye, presumably him, and other individuals. They talked about Kanye West's new album Bully, set for a Sunday, June 15 release date.

Specifically, the Chicago artist talked about selling this project and how they want to reach their goals. He even posited buying 10 million copies himself to inflate its numbers, and spoke on how the music industry allegedly exploits artist. This is the point of Bully in Ye's view: to combat that system by taking advantage of its rewards to create a new one in his occasionally abhorrent image.

Basically, Kanye spoke on how his status and wealth would put him in a position to circumvent other rules that the music industry allegedly tries to restrict artists through. Towards the end of the clip, he brought up the one and only Lauryn Hill to make this point.

Read More: Kanye West Laments Kid Cudi Testifying Against Diddy During Trial

Kanye West & Lauryn Hill

"You're supposed to use every piece and skill set that's been given in you, and use this platform that I have, these eyeballs that I have, and shift it to something that's better so we can get Lauryn Hill to make another f***ing album," Ye expressed. "'Cause right now, she's like, 'I am not making it.' Lauryn Hill not having this meeting. And Lauryn Hill will make another album. New album, new music. [...] The idea has to be, I want to take the fact I'm in the system to make a system that Lauryn Hill would feel comfortable making music in again."

Of course, Kanye West is a big Lauryn Hill fan. "I was uninspired since Lauryn Hill retired," he rapped on "No More Parties In L.A." The track "Believe What I Say" off of Donda samples the classic Miseducation jam, "Doo Wop (That Thing)." We'll see if this pans out.

Read More: Bianca Censori's Sister Sparks Dating Rumors With Controversial Streamer Sneako

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Release Date New Album Bully Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Confirms Release Date For New Album "Bully" 911
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.0K
Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy For Roberta Flack At Celebration Of Life In Harlem Music Lauryn Hill Advises Harvard Students About The Importance of Community When Writing Music 15.5K
News Authentic 387