Bianca Censori has a sister named Angelina and it appears as though she has been spending time with streamer Sneako.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been married for over two years now, and although they have had their ups and downs, they remain together. Meanwhile, during this time, Ye has amassed a whole new friend group. A friend group that primarily aligns with his new Conservative world view.

Among these friends are some shady people like Milo Yiannapoulos and Nick Fuentes. Moreover, there is the controversial streamer Sneako. In fact, Sneako was part of Ye's brief Presidential campaign in 2022. These days, the two can be seen streaming together and doing Piers Morgan interviews as a duo.

Now, it would appear as though Sneako has fully ingratiated himself with Kanye's family. We say this because Bianca Censori's sister Angelina has been stirring up some dating rumors. These rumors began last week but ramped up on Tuesday.

Overall, this is because Angelina Censori called Sneako in the middle of his stream, asking for him to bring her fries. Subsequently, she posted those fries on her Instagram story.

Sneako & Angelina Censori

Sneako and Angelina Censori have not confirmed any of these rumors, however, they continue to feed into them. Meanwhile, Kanye West and Bianca Censori continue to do their own thing.

Following his recent social media tirades and Donda 2 mixing sessions, Ye has been very quiet. If you remember, he also dropped the music video to a song called "Heil Hitler" which had been going mega viral on social media.

However, since that time, he has reverted back into hiding. There is no telling what he has planned, although some fans just want him to take a break. After all, his behavior over the last few months, and quite frankly years, has been concerning.

As for Sneako, he continues to be one of the biggest young streamers. Despite his various controversies and political positions, young men continue to flock to his streams. It is easy to see why Ye might be a fan of his.

