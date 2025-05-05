Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, enjoys walking around in her own skin, literally. The model went viral over the weekend after she is seen walking through a livestream involving her husband and popular streamer Sneako with nothing on.

Sneako immediately noticed Bianca in her new long-haired look on camera and block it with his hand as she exited the room. Kanye West could be seen in the viral footage listening to music. The mogul didn't notice his wife walking across the room.

Bianca Censori's nude appearance has become the norm; however, the new look immdiately draws comparisons to Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashians. Whether intentional or coincidental, the mirrored aesthetic has only deepened public intrigue around the women’s visual overlap.

Kanye West has been involved in other relationship that fans questioned if he was looking for a Kim K look-a-like. This isn’t the first time Censori’s fashion has drawn comparisons to the Skims founder. Kim Kardashian has never acknowledged the comparison.

Bianca Censori Nude Appearance On Sneako

In March, she shared an Instagram Story in which she crouched low in a beige mini dress, dark wig, and black heels—almost a frame-for-frame echo of Kardashian’s December appearance at her New York City Skims store opening. On that occasion, Kardashian, 44, left the event riding a scooter after a reported injury, her sleek bangs and outfit resembling Censori’s usual attire.

In early 2024, Kardashian wore a crop top, thong, and black balaclava for a photoshoot. Fans rushed to social meida to discuss Kanye West creative influence in fashion for both Kim and Bianca. But fans would suggest that Ye is emulating Kim Kardashian look in every one of Bianca's fashion statements.

West and Censori married in December 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized. Afterward, Censori has been often seen with Ye during fashion shows, art events, and international travel. Ye has designed Censori public appearance for the red-carpet on every outing and public appearance.