Bianca Censori Has Fans Comparing Her To Kim Kardashian After Latest Outfit

Fans think Bianca Censori may have copied Kim Kardashian's style.

Bianca Censori is being compared to Kim Kardashian on social media after rocking an outfit that is eerily similar to one Kanye West’s ex-wife has worn in the past. As caught by TMZ, the rapper’s current wife wore a sleek leather coat with a clinched waist as well as matching stilettos, slicked-back hair, and sunglasses. Kardashian has been known to rock a very similar look.

"I'm pretty sure they were both influenced by the fashion designer they were married to lol," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote of the comparisons. Another expressed their frustration with the narrative. "Omg stop comparing the two! Who cares," they wrote.

Bianca Censori Attends Paris Fashion Week With Kanye West

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19. (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca. Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris. Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

The latest outfit is a far cry from Censori's usual looks, which typically reveal much more of her skin. That's led to countless rumors in recent years that West is manipulating her into doing so, but sources close to the coupe have denied that's the case. “People are confusing Bianca’s creativity,” a source told Page Six, earlier this year. “She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is.”