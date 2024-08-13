Kanye West Faces Huge Lawsuit For Using Pictures Of Himself And Bianca Censori

Kanye West is in more trouble.

Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit from BackGrid USA, Inc. and Backgrid London Ltd for posting photos of himself and his wife, Bianca Censori, without permission. As noted by AllHipHop, one of the images shows Ye rocking all black while Censori wears one of her revealing nude sheer outfits. The caption reads: "Yall know who ran the summer." Another shows the two arriving at The Nuova Arena Restaurant in Milan in February 2024 and one more features them entering a Balenciaga store. The lawsuit mentions a total of 10 images across his Instagram page and website altogether.

BackGrid alleged that by publishing these pictures, West benefitted financially with increased traffic to his online platforms. They seek statutory damages of up to $150,000 per picture West used as well as the coverage of attorney’s fees and injunctive relief. The total amounts to $1.5 million.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Attend Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

West and Censori have been inseparable as of late. The two attended a party where West DJ'd over the weekend. He played popular songs from Prince, Eurythmics, The Eagles, JAY-Z, and more, but also made headlines for reportedly using songs from Diddy and R. Kelly back to back. Producer Mike Hector, who was in attendance, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m at this party and kanye djing. he played 2 diddy songs and then a r kelly song right after. this n***a do not give a f*ck.” Censori, on the other hand, turned heads with her dance moves next to West as he handled the music.

The BackGrid lawsuit comes after West released his latest album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 2, earlier this month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Bianca Censori on HotNewHipHop.

