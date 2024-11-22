Kanye West Accused Of Assaulting Model Jenn An In New Lawsuit

Jenn An accuses Ye of gender-motivated violence.

Kanye West has been hit with no shortage of lawsuits in recent months, and today, he's facing one more. According to TMZ, model Jenn An is suing both him and Universal Music Group for alleged gender-motivated violence. An, who appeared in cycle 13 of the competition series America's Next Top Model, alleges that he picked her out of a lineup of women during a 2010 shoot for his song with La Roux "In For the Kill."

Allegedly, Ye said "Give me the Asian girl," and they began shooting a scene at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City. An says that at that point, things took a turn for the worse. She recalls wearing revealing lingerie, and the Chicago rapper allegedly telling her "That's why I chose you." He then allegedly had her sit across from him with the camera pointed at her, and began to strangle her.

Jenn An Accuses Ye Of Gender-Motivated Violence Over 2010 Music Video Shoot

February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allegedly, he also "rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her to emulate forced oral sex." An alleges that this continued for over a minute and that Ye proceeded to make some disturbing remarks about it. "This is art. This is f**king art. I am like Picasso," he allegedly said.