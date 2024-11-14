Kanye West Accused Of Having Sex With Bianca Censori During Work Meetings In New Lawsuit

Another nasty legal move against Ye.

Kanye West is the subject of various lawsuits, whether it's for copyright infringement or for other, more sinister allegations. Moreover, according to legal documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, Ye's alleged former project manager Murphy Aficionado is suing him for discrimination, retaliation, unpaid wages, and hostile work environment. Aficionado's claims are that the Yeezy mogul was a terrible boss, and that he engaged in antisemitism and inappropriate behavior with Bianca Censori during work meetings. He alleges that the Chicago artist told him to go to a Beverly Hills hotel room he was at in November of 2022, which is where his allegations begin.

Furthermore, Murphy Aficionado claims that when he arrived to the room, Kanye West was out of breath with his pants unbuttoned, and that Bianca Censori was topless and covering her breasts with their hands. As such, he alleges that it was obvious that they were having sex. Also, Aficionado put forth the allegation that Ye called conservative commentator Candace Owens' lawyer "a Jewish spy" and that he instructed him to wait and not leave while he went to the room that Bianca was in. The alleged former project manager claims that he heard "loud moaning and clapping" within seconds, pointing to them having sex again.

Kanye West At Super Bowl LVI

According to Murphy Aficionado's allegations, Kanye West then emerged ten minutes later with a T-shirt with a swastika on it. "Don't you like my shirt?" he allegedly asked Aficionado. The plaintiff – whose lawsuit reportedly emerged on Thursday (November 14) via a filing from his attorney William Reed – alleged that Ye then sat down to show him nude pictures of Kim Kardashian. In addition, Aficionado alleged that the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" creative called him later in the week for another work meeting at a hotel room.

This time around, Murphy Aficionado alleges, Kanye West was with a famous wide receiver in the NFL, and they were only wearing towels around their waists for a massage. Allegedly, Aficionado waited due to Ye's orders and had to listen to "clapping and moaning" from the room in which he was with the masseuse. He also alleged that he had to do the same thing when the alleged NFL player went in once Kanye left the room. He allegedly fired Aficionado last year. This is the latest legal move against the 47-year-old amid other harrowing accusations that haven't been confirmed or denied by a court of law at press time.

