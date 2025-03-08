Joe Rogan Praised Kanye West Before Interview Mix-Up

It goes without saying that Kanye West has been wrapped up in his fair share of controversy lately. Last month, the Chicago rapper and his wife Bianca Censori made headlines for her shocking Grammys look. The Australian model arrived in a long fur jacket, which she removed on the carpet to reveal a nearly invisible dress. This quickly went viral, earning mixed reactions from social media users.

Shortly after that, Ye took to X to go on one of his wildest tirades yet. In a series of offensive tweets, he praised Adolf Hitler, called himself racist, demanded Diddy's release from prison, and more. He even promoted a swastika t-shirt, which he sold on his website. Unsurprisingly, this resulted in a great deal of backlash, but the Yeezy founder didn't stop there. After briefly deactivating his account, he returned with even more bizarre and upsetting posts.

Joe Rogan On Kanye West

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC announcer Joe Rogan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's been pretty active on the platform ever since, even using it earlier this week to reveal that he's been in talks with Joe Rogan about an interview. He shared a screenshot of some text messages the two of them exchanged, appearing excited about what was to come. The only catch is that he wasn't actually chatting with Rogan, but instead an imposter. The podcaster hopped on X last night to clear things up, informing Ye that he was talking to the wrong person. "I dont know who youre talking to but thats not me," he confirmed. Now, social media users are looking back at some comments Rogan recently made about Ye during his interview with Antonio Brown.

“He’s killing it, still. His music is killing it. This new sh*t is killing it,” he said of the performer. “I wish he didn’t sell swastika T-shirts on his website, but he just had to f*ck with people. He does that to f*ck with people. That’s part of the fun of being Kanye [...] He’s getting people talk about him. He puts an ad on the Super Bowl. You go to the website he’s selling swastika t-shirts like what f*ck. It’s so crazy."