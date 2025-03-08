Kanye West Tricked Into Planning Interview With Joe Rogan Imposter

Joe Rogan was quick to step in and inform Kanye West that they do not have plans to sit down for a new podcast chat.

Kanye West's relationship with Twitter is wholly unhealthy. The rapper and designer can't seem to quit the app for more than a few days at a time. When he's tweeting, he's either polarizing fans or sharing info that doesn't entirely add up. The latter proved to be true on Friday night. Kanye West shared a text convo with who he thought was podcaster Joe Rogan. The problem is, the real Rogan stepped in and clarified that he has not made any plans with the rapper.

It was all very confusing. Kanye West was seemingly thrilled by the notion of sitting down with Rogan and explaining his recent statements about Jewish people. The man he was texting with claimed he was a bit uncomfortable with what West had said, and wanted to get him on the record to clarify. The rapper could not have been happier. "That's what the idea would be," West stated. "I'm happy to know that the tweets made you uncomfortable." He announced to followers that a Rogen x West convo was going to happen in the near future. Then, the real Rogen quote tweeted him and set the record straight. "Hey Hanye West," Rogen wrote. "I don't know who you're talking to but thats not me."

What Episode Was Kanye West On Joe Rogan?

This is all very bizarre. Kanye West and Joe Rogan have a history together. The former appeared on the Rogan podcast episode number 1554. Rogan even praised West despite his statements about Hitler and Jewish people. The podcaster asserted he didn't agree with West, but felt the rapper was not a villain. "I don't think he's a bad person, and I think Kanye, the mistakes he's made, he'll be pretty honest about it," he explained. "He's mentally ill, and that mental illness allows him to have insane productivity with music."

One would assume Kanye West would have a way to determine if the person reaching out to him was the real Joe Rogan. Unfortunately, it seems like the rapper has been tricked. As we stated at the onset of this piece, this is not the first time West has been tricked. The rapper messaged back and forth with a profile he thought belonged to Baby Keem. The profile actually belongs to a Keem fan, rather than the real guy. Hopefully the rapper's team vets better in the future.

