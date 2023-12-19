Joe Rogan Praises Kanye West's "Jail": "Gotta Let A Guy Like This Get Out Of Line Every Now & Again"

Joe Rogan praised Kanye West's Donda track, "Jail," during a recent episode of his podcast with Shane Gillis. In doing so, he labeled West a "bad motherf*cker" and joked that society has to let him "get out of line" so he can make music like that.

"We play this one song in the green room when we really wanna get things popping," Rogan began. "The 'I'm going to jail' song... God damn that song rocks." After playing some of the song, he adds: "He's a bad motherf*cker man. You gotta let a guy like this get out of line every now & again. That’s what makes him so brilliant. He's got a tornado going on in his mind. There's a tornado in there. At any given time."

Joe Rogan Performs In Pasadena, California

PASADENA, CA - APRIL 17: Comedian Joe Rogan performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on April 17, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

"Jail" ended up being one of the biggest songs from Donda and won the award for Best Rap Song at the 2022 Grammy Awards. It peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Check out Rogan's opinion on the song, as well as Kanye West's controversial behavior, below.

Joe Rogan Discusses Kanye's "Jail"

Joe Rogan praises Kanye West’s ‘Jail’ from DONDA, in a recent podcast episode🔥 “You gotta let him go out of line every now & again. That’s what makes him so brilliant.”pic.twitter.com/fneUJ0zab6 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 18, 2023

Joe Rogan's discussion of West comes as the disgraced rapper prepares for the postponed release of his new album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. While the two originally intended to drop, earlier this month, the day came and went with no new music from West, as fans have become accustomed to. One issue he mentioned on social media was not being able to get Nicki Minaj to clear her verse on "New Body." Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Rogan and Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

