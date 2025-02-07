Kanye West Claims Bianca Censori Chose Her Grammys Outfit, But He Has Final Say Over Her

Kanye West just exploded on Twitter again, ranting about his defense of Diddy, his antisemitism, and so much more. One of the more concerning tweets that people took note of was how he spoke of his wife Bianca Censori and her controversial Grammys outfit, which we are sure you've already heard about in some capacity. Specifically, Ye claimed that she ultimately chose to attend with that get-up, but that he has final say of approval over pretty much everything he does. This specifically rallies against "woke" feminism in his view, and he used his billionaire status to excuse this behavior.

"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," Kanye West tweeted on Friday morning (February 7). "THIS AINT NO WOKE A** FEMINIST S**T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B***HES PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWNS I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F**K WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR."

Bianca Censori's Grammys Outfit

Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

For those unaware, Bianca Censori had turned heads at the Grammy Awards' red carpet on Sunday (February 2) for basically baring it all, which resulted in a lot of controversy. In fact, this follows a lot of other instances of lewd outfit choices that caught flack online, but the visibility of this one on a public scale takes the cake. Kanye West is back on his most confrontational and bigoted timing, which is probably exactly the outrage and shock that he wants ahead of his next moves.