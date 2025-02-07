Kanye West Claims Bianca Censori Chose Her Grammys Outfit, But He Has Final Say Over Her

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 573 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Ye claimed "dominion" over his wife... How romantic.

Kanye West just exploded on Twitter again, ranting about his defense of Diddy, his antisemitism, and so much more. One of the more concerning tweets that people took note of was how he spoke of his wife Bianca Censori and her controversial Grammys outfit, which we are sure you've already heard about in some capacity. Specifically, Ye claimed that she ultimately chose to attend with that get-up, but that he has final say of approval over pretty much everything he does. This specifically rallies against "woke" feminism in his view, and he used his billionaire status to excuse this behavior.

"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," Kanye West tweeted on Friday morning (February 7). "THIS AINT NO WOKE A** FEMINIST S**T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B***HES PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWNS I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F**K WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR."

Read More: The Game Reveals How Kanye West Inspired Him To Finish "The Documentary 3"

Bianca Censori's Grammys Outfit
Kanye West Rant
Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

For those unaware, Bianca Censori had turned heads at the Grammy Awards' red carpet on Sunday (February 2) for basically baring it all, which resulted in a lot of controversy. In fact, this follows a lot of other instances of lewd outfit choices that caught flack online, but the visibility of this one on a public scale takes the cake. Kanye West is back on his most confrontational and bigoted timing, which is probably exactly the outrage and shock that he wants ahead of his next moves.

We'll see why Kanye West chose to explode online in due time, as we're sure there's something for him to promote or sell that he wants to prep for. Perhaps his new album Bully will arrive sooner than expected or he just wants to make his bigotry and disrespect clearer than ever for fans. Either way, who knows what could come next...

Read More: Kanye West Gets Lil RT's Mom To Sign Off On AI "Bully" Vocals

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Prototypes: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Music Bianca Censori's Sister Breaks Silence On Her & Kanye West's Shocking Grammys Look 3.8K
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Bianca Censori's Mother Breaks Silence After Grammy Controversy 4.7K
2023 The Prince's Trust Gala Streetwear Doja Cat Flaunts Her Figure In Clear Saran Wrap-Inspired Outfit 6.7K
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Gossip Bianca Censori's Grammy's Red Carpet Look Is So Obscene That It Cannot Be Shown On TV 13.6K