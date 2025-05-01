Kanye West Agrees With A Fan's Tweet About Bianca Censori Being "Subservient" To Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 817 Views
Kanye West Fan Tweet Bianca Censori Subservient Hip Hop News
Jun 11, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Recording artist Kanye West arrives prior to game four of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West and Bianca Censori recently fended off divorce rumors once more by browsing a sex shop in Spain together.

Kanye West has stirred a lot of controversy when it comes to his second marriage, but he and his wife Bianca Censori seem to avoid every obstacle in their way. Even after some divorce rumors and him pleading for her to return after his abhorrent Twitter rant, they are still going strong.

However, this doesn't mean that Ye's characterization of Censori is any less problematic for folks who criticized it in the first place. Recently, per Complex, he reposted a fan's tweet about their relationship, and included a black heart emoji to cosign it.

"Every man needs himself a bianca, she is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master," the fan wrote.

Kanye West Dentist Lawsuit
Kanye West Bianca Censori
Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

Back in February, Kanye West fully doubled down on Bianca Censori and his presentation of their relationship, claiming he has "dominion over" her in one of his many Twitter rants. "This ain't no woke as [sic] feminist s**t she's with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb a** broke b***hes," he tweeted.

"People say the red carpet look was her decision," Ye expressed concerning Bianca Censori. "Yes I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval you stupid a** woke pawns. I have no respect or empathy for any one living cause no one living can f**k with me but I do love some people and I give them favor."

Other recent moves by the Yeezy mogul include his recently revealed plans for a lawsuit against his dentist for allegedly causing his addiction to nitrous gas. This narrative followed him ever since last year, and it seems like we will see its resolution in court.

Other than that, we're sure Kanye West will continue to engage in more inflammatory statements, whether they relate to his wife Bianca Censori or not. He knows exactly the kind of reactions he wants from his critics. So for folks hoping for a change, it's looking like a losing battle.

