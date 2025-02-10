Bianca Censori, Kanye West's Wife, Speaks After Husband's Rants With Prayer

Despite a viral post claiming otherwise, Bianca Censori did not express "concern" for Kanye West on X. The post surfaced on February 9, just two days after West declared on the platform that he holds “domination over my wife.” It remains live, fueling speculation. A representative for Censori, 30, confirmed to Us Weekly that the post was not hers. “We have contacted X to have the account unverified or removed,” the rep stated. The impersonated post read, “Lord, I lift my husband to You with love and concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble and lead him toward understanding and respect for all people.”

West’s recent online activity has sparked further controversy. On February 7, he posted inflammatory remarks, including praise for Hitler and offensive statements about the Jewish community. He also took credit for Censori’s revealing outfit at the 2025 Grammy Awards. “This ain’t no woke feminist s—. She’s with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a— broke bitches?” he wrote on X. “People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to.” Their Grammys appearance marked their first official red carpet together. West arrived in black jeans, a T-shirt, and sunglasses, while Censori’s sheer ensemble made international headlines.

Bianca Censori Breaks Silence

West doubled down on his stance during an X livestream, saying, “She wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a— woke pawns. I have no respect or empathy for anyone living ‘cause no one living can f— with me, but I do love some people and I give them favor.” Meanwhile, Censori’s mother, Alexandra, declined to comment on her daughter’s appearance, telling the Daily Mail, “I have nothing to say about Bianca.”