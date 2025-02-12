Ty Dolla Sign Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Wildly Offensive Tweets

BY Caroline Fisher 314 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ty Dolla Sign at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Social media users are questioning Ty Dolla Sign's latest post.

Kanye West has been making plenty of headlines lately, and many of them have to do with a bizarre and offensive X rant he went on last week. In a series of posts, the Yeezy founder praised Adolf Hitler, called for Diddy's release from prison, called himself racist, and more. For obvious reasons, this left a lot of social media users outraged, and demanding that he be removed from the platform. At the time of writing, his account is disabled.

The debacle has also earned responses from several of Ye's peers and collaborators. This appears to include Ty Dolla Sign, who recently denounced hate speech on his Instagram Story. "I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY," he wrote simply alongside a series of fist emojis in different skin tones. Unfortunately for Ty, his proximity to Ye has social media users questioning whether or not he actually means this.

Read More: Adin Ross Drops Nuclear Rant Against Kanye West: "You're A Piece Of..."

Ty Dolla Sign & Kanye West

"Ty knows damn well he's buddy buddy with Ye," one Instagram user claims in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. "How we supposed to believe this statement when you was just with…. YKW nvm!" someone else writes. Ty Dolla Sign is far from the first person besides Ye to catch heat over his unhinged tirade. His wife Bianca Censori has also been receiving a great deal of backlash lately, which some believed she responded to with a prayer on X earlier this week.

“Lord, I lift my husband to You with love and concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble and lead him toward understanding and respect for all people," an account impersonating the Australian model wrote. A rep for Censori later confirmed that the account that posted the tweet had been impersonating her. “We have contacted X to have the account unverified or removed,” they added.

Read More: Kanye West Gets Dropped By His Talent Agent Following His Insensitive Behavior On Social Media

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023 Music Kanye West, Bianca Censori, Ty Dolla Sign & Chris Brown Party In Dubai: Watch 7.1K
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse Music Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Reportedly Cancel “Vultures 2” Listening Event In Taiwan 1.8K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Bianca Censori, Kanye West's Wife, Speaks After Husband's Rants With Prayer 5.4K
Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals Music Kanye West Revisits Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Halloween Costumes After Uncleared Sample Roast 3.6K