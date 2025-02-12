Ty Dolla Sign Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Wildly Offensive Tweets

Kanye West has been making plenty of headlines lately, and many of them have to do with a bizarre and offensive X rant he went on last week. In a series of posts, the Yeezy founder praised Adolf Hitler, called for Diddy's release from prison, called himself racist, and more. For obvious reasons, this left a lot of social media users outraged, and demanding that he be removed from the platform. At the time of writing, his account is disabled.

The debacle has also earned responses from several of Ye's peers and collaborators. This appears to include Ty Dolla Sign, who recently denounced hate speech on his Instagram Story. "I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY," he wrote simply alongside a series of fist emojis in different skin tones. Unfortunately for Ty, his proximity to Ye has social media users questioning whether or not he actually means this.

Ty Dolla Sign & Kanye West

"Ty knows damn well he's buddy buddy with Ye," one Instagram user claims in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. "How we supposed to believe this statement when you was just with…. YKW nvm!" someone else writes. Ty Dolla Sign is far from the first person besides Ye to catch heat over his unhinged tirade. His wife Bianca Censori has also been receiving a great deal of backlash lately, which some believed she responded to with a prayer on X earlier this week.

“Lord, I lift my husband to You with love and concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble and lead him toward understanding and respect for all people," an account impersonating the Australian model wrote. A rep for Censori later confirmed that the account that posted the tweet had been impersonating her. “We have contacted X to have the account unverified or removed,” they added.