Ty Dolla Sign's Fans Are Confused After "Tycoon" Fails To Chart On The Billboard 200

Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Ty Dolla Sign was a surprise guest with Future on the Coachella Stage during the first weekend of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on Saturday April 15, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ty Dolla Sign teamed up with Quavo, Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, and many more artists on his new album, "Tycoon."

Ty Dolla Sign's new album, Tycoon, failed to secure a place on the Billboard 200 chart after its release on October 17, according to HipHopAllDay. It reportedly moved just under 8,000 units. The news has left fans on social media confused as his work with Kanye West dominated the charts in 2024. Tycoon also marks the first album of his career to not enter the charts.

"Crazy how Ty Dolla Sign can make everyone else’s songs go up but can’t get love on his own projects. Industry’s wild," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Didn’t feel like it was marketed well at all. Really enjoyed the project though overall, some really solid vibes on there." One more wrote: "They released album with no visibility, no fans engagement, no impressive rollout and expect success, this artist need to put more effort in advertising their work."

Ty Dolla Sign & Kanye West Relationship

Ty Dolla Sign recently addressed his relationship with Kanye West, telling Complex that it's not something he wants to speak about publicly. "6 7," he said. "I don't really wanna talk about it, next one." The two have collaborated several times over the years, most recently on their two Vultures albums.

Before that interview, West called Ty out while speaking with DJ Akademiks, earlier this year. "Ty put up the tweet before we landed. He said, ‘I gotta show you something.’ I said, ‘Say I’m not racist but Ye is.’ We agreed upon that. When we landed, he put up [a tweet that read] ‘I don’t condone hate speech,'" he explained. “You letting these n***as put words in your mouth. I 100xed, 137xed his career and while I’m on a plane, you put up word-by-word Jewish vernacular. My thing is we can sit and talk it out. I know they on your head, but n***a you ain’t got to denounce me. Period. And if you do, you talk to me about how we gon’ do it.”

