Lil Wayne Loses Fans Over Meme-Worthy Verse On Ty Dolla $ign's "TYCOON"

BY Zachary Horvath 362 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. © Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Wayne has not been having the best 2025 music wise with "Tha Carter VI" and now this Ty Dolla $ign guest verse.

Lil Wayne will always be one of the G.O.A.T.s and a beloved figure in hip-hop history. But sadly, the Louisiana stalwart's output in the big 2025 has been far from what fans expected. Even with him being on the backend of his career, he's been putting out some quality material, particularly on other artist's songs.

But the release of Tha Carter VI, the sixth installment in the coveted series, was a massive letdown. Despite still selling over 100,000 copies first week, the overall reception was anything but positive. Songs like "Peanuts 2 N Elephant" will unfortunately never be erased from listener's memories.

Unfortunately, he's not doing himself any favors in the public's eyes on this new feature for Ty Dolla $ign's new album, TYCOON. He guest stars on "WHAT I WANT," a bouncy West Coast cut about falling head over heels for the wrong woman.

Over the Mustard-produced beat, Lil Wayne tries to recapture the feeling of hearing his prime one-liners. "Ooh, wait, I'ma hop in it / If it's BBW, I belly flop in it / Why we gossiping? Why we not sipping? / If she a opp? I'm a optimist."

However, X users under big_business_'s repost about the verse feel bars like these don't really belong in today's hip-hop landscape. "Wayne needs to retire not cause he bad or anything like that, we just not in that era of music no more," one person types.

Read More: BIA's 5 Biggest Hit Songs & Collabs

Ty Dolla $ign TYCOON

Others are just flat out heartbroken over Wayne losing his touch. "I would’ve thought this was a big sean bar," adds another. "What happened to Wayne's vocals? This stuff is unlistenable," says REALEST_007.

There are some backing the performance though. "This is how Wayne has always rapped. Silly af." "Good verse." Overall, it's causing some divide, and it seems like this may be the new norm for Weezy going forward whenever he drops something new.

But as we mentioned, "WHAT I WANT" is one of 15 tracks on Ty Dolla $ign's latest album. It released today, October 17 with a stacked costar list. Travis Scott, Leon Thomas, Quavo, Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and more appear.

Read More: The 8 Worst Air Jordan 3 Colorways Of All Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 77.7K
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Music Ty Dolla Sign Promises Fans That "VULTURES 3" With Kanye West Is On The Way... Again 2.4K
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Music Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures 2” Smacked With Brutal Reviews 2.5K
ty-dolla-$ign Songs Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black, & YG Hype Up Their Partners On "SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE" 2.2K
Comments 0