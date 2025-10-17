Lil Wayne will always be one of the G.O.A.T.s and a beloved figure in hip-hop history. But sadly, the Louisiana stalwart's output in the big 2025 has been far from what fans expected. Even with him being on the backend of his career, he's been putting out some quality material, particularly on other artist's songs.
But the release of Tha Carter VI, the sixth installment in the coveted series, was a massive letdown. Despite still selling over 100,000 copies first week, the overall reception was anything but positive. Songs like "Peanuts 2 N Elephant" will unfortunately never be erased from listener's memories.
Unfortunately, he's not doing himself any favors in the public's eyes on this new feature for Ty Dolla $ign's new album, TYCOON. He guest stars on "WHAT I WANT," a bouncy West Coast cut about falling head over heels for the wrong woman.
Over the Mustard-produced beat, Lil Wayne tries to recapture the feeling of hearing his prime one-liners. "Ooh, wait, I'ma hop in it / If it's BBW, I belly flop in it / Why we gossiping? Why we not sipping? / If she a opp? I'm a optimist."
However, X users under big_business_'s repost about the verse feel bars like these don't really belong in today's hip-hop landscape. "Wayne needs to retire not cause he bad or anything like that, we just not in that era of music no more," one person types.
Ty Dolla $ign TYCOON
Others are just flat out heartbroken over Wayne losing his touch. "I would’ve thought this was a big sean bar," adds another. "What happened to Wayne's vocals? This stuff is unlistenable," says REALEST_007.
There are some backing the performance though. "This is how Wayne has always rapped. Silly af." "Good verse." Overall, it's causing some divide, and it seems like this may be the new norm for Weezy going forward whenever he drops something new.
But as we mentioned, "WHAT I WANT" is one of 15 tracks on Ty Dolla $ign's latest album. It released today, October 17 with a stacked costar list. Travis Scott, Leon Thomas, Quavo, Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and more appear.