Kanye West's Yeezy Store Banned By Shopify After Swastika T-Shirt Scandal

Kanye West's Yeezy website has been banned by Shopify after he began selling T-shirts with swastikas on them on Monday night. The move came after he paid for a Super Bowl commercial to promote the site on Sunday. At that time, he was still selling a full collection of merch, but at some point afterward he switched the store to contain only the swastika shirts.

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify," the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. The Anti-Defamation League has already condemned West's move. “The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis,” the ADL wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. “It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy.”

Is Kanye West A Nazi?

Prior to selling the swastika shirts, West also made headlines describing himself as a Nazi and proclaiming his love for Adolf Hitler on X. In another post, he wrote in all-caps: “SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DONT TRUST ANY OF THEM.” In other posts, he called out Taylor Swift, voiced his support for Diddy, and much more. Eventually, he decided to log out after multiple days of controversy. “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent, It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board," he announced.