Kanye West's Yeezy Store Banned By Shopify After Swastika T-Shirt Scandal

BY Cole Blake 538 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
Shopify says Kanye West violated the rules of the platform.

Kanye West's Yeezy website has been banned by Shopify after he began selling T-shirts with swastikas on them on Monday night. The move came after he paid for a Super Bowl commercial to promote the site on Sunday. At that time, he was still selling a full collection of merch, but at some point afterward he switched the store to contain only the swastika shirts.

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify," the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. The Anti-Defamation League has already condemned West's move. “The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis,” the ADL wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. “It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy.”

Read More: Kanye West Claims He "Loves" Drake Despite Dissing Him In Confusing Rant

Is Kanye West A Nazi?

Prior to selling the swastika shirts, West also made headlines describing himself as a Nazi and proclaiming his love for Adolf Hitler on X. In another post, he wrote in all-caps: “SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DONT TRUST ANY OF THEM.” In other posts, he called out Taylor Swift, voiced his support for Diddy, and much more. Eventually, he decided to log out after multiple days of controversy. “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent, It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board," he announced.

In addition to selling the swastika shirts, West caused another massive controversy a few days earlier by releasing a hoodie inspired by the one Cassie was wearing in the video of Diddy assaulting her in 2016. He branded it "The Love Hoodie" on X and made light of domestic violence. He even admitting to having hit women before.

Read More: Kanye West Mocks Diddy's Assault Video With New Merch Inspired By Cassie's Outfit

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-CELEBS Music Kanye West Inspires Nazi Merch Being Sold Online 3.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 40.9K
Elon Musk Visits Germany Pop Culture Elon Musk Says He Wanted "To Punch Kanye" After Swastika Post 3.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 783