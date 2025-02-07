Kanye West Praises Hitler Again Amid Antisemitic Twitter Rant

Kanye West has spent the past few years trying his very hardest to push the limits of how many bridges he can burn while staying in his castle in the sky. As if his VULTURES antics last year weren't enough, he engaged in a Twitter rant this week that unsurprisingly caught a lot of heat for his defense of Diddy, his words on having "dominion" over his wife Bianca Censori, and a whole lot more. Ye also continued his antisemitism, letting off multiple tweets that praise Adolf Hitler and make his bigoted disdain for the Jewish community sadly clear.

It all carries the same "you can't tell me what to do" energy that fails to prove he's doing this for any reason other than to piss folks off over things he knows nothing about or doesn't truly believe in himself. "CALL ME YAYDOLF YITLER AND YOUR B***H STILL WANTS TO F**K," Kanye West tweeted as one of his many wild statements. "Hitler was sooooo fresh" and "I’m going to normalize talking about hitler they way talking about killing n***as has been normalized" were two other big ones. But of course, things didn't stop there.

Kanye West Defends Diddy

Kanye West Hitler Twitter Rant Antisemitism Hip Hop News

Screenshots via Twitter @kanyewest

A new element of Kanye West's rant compared to previous instances is his defense of Diddy, which is more clear than ever thanks to him literally dropping a clothing collab with him in addition to his other statements. "ANY N***A COME IN MY FACE AN ASK ME ABOUT THAT PUFF S**T IM STEALING OFF THEM IMMEDIATELY," he expressed. "I DONT GIVE A F**K IF YOU 8 FEET TALL IMA JUMP AND STEAL OFF YOU NO MORE N***AS TELLING ME WHAT COLOR HAT TO WEAR IF YOU ASK ME ON THE PHONE IM HANGING UP IMMEDIATELY AND NEVER SPEAKING TO YOU AGAIN IF YOU DM ME IM BLOCKING YOU."

There is a lot more to unpack when it comes to Kanye West's recent rant, but at the end of the day, it would be a futile effort to make sense of it. We've been on this ride for a couple of years now, and that's not even counting all the other controversies across his career. Bully's looking worse by the day...