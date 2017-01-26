hitler
- Pop CultureAkon Defends Kanye West's Nazi PraiseThe hit-heavy artist made comments supporting Ye's right to a differing opinion on Sky News' morning show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJoe Biden Denounces Hitler After Kanye West Posts SwastikaAfter Ye said he likes Hitler and praised Nazis, America's president is speaking out.By Erika Marie
- AnticsKanye Calls Incarcerated Jan. 6 Attackers "Political Prisoners"Ye has more to say after admitting to liking Hitler and defending Nazis.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHoward Stern Compares Ye To Hitler Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy"I’m really tired of people excusing his behaviour by saying, ‘Well, he’s just mentally ill," the radio host said on Wednesday's episode of his show.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureElon Musk Draws Justin Trudeau & Hitler Comparisons, Earning Him Serious BacklashMusk has since deleted the controversial meme.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomNew Hitler Docuseries Alleges He Was Into Incest & S&MThe documentary focusing on the disgraced political leader's sex life is the source of the interesting claims. By Madusa S.
- MusicWestside Gunn Announces New Project "Sincerely Adolf"Westside Gunn announces the final installment in his "Hitler Wears Hermes" series, revealing that "Sincerely Adolf" is coming soon.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDeSean Jackson Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Fake Hitler Quote MemeDeSean Jackson caught heat for sharing a fake Hitler meme with a racist quote about Jewish people.By Erika Marie
- SportsEagles' Star DeSean Jackson Makes Anti-Semitic Comments On IGDeSean Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles is under fire for his anti-semitic remarks, including a quote falsely attributed to Hitler.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJason Brown Of "Last Chance U" Resigns Amid Hitler Text ScandalThis could mean trouble for the hit Netflix series.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentLil Yachty Supports "Brother Nature" After His Racist Tweets LeakKelvin Peña has since apologized for his old tweets.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Deadpool 2" Deleted Scene Shows Deadpool Killing Baby HitlerThe deleted scene may end up on the Blu-ray release.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAnti-Defamation League CEO Calls Out Erykah Badu For Her Comments About HitlerAnti-Defamation League CEO calls Erykah Badu's comments about Hitler "irresponsible and misguided.” By Kevin Goddard
- MusicErykah Badu Says She Sees Good In Everyone, Even HitlerErykah Badu isn't backing off of that quote. By Matt F
- EntertainmentShia LaBeouf Is Freed After Alleged Assault Of A Neo-Nazi At His Own ProtestShia LaBeouf has been freed after allegedly assaulting a man at his own "He Will Not Divide Us" protest. He may have been responding to a man who antagonized him with pro-Hitler sentiments. By Angus Walker