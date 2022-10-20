Howard Stern is the latest celebrity to join the ranks of those sharing their thoughts about Kanye West’s online antics, and even the radio host – who’s no stranger to controversy himself – had to admit that the father of four has gone too far with his anti-Semitic comments, going so far as to compare the rapper to Adolf Hitler.

“I’m really tired of people excusing his behaviour by saying, ‘Well, he’s just mentally ill,” the 68-year-old said on Wednesday’s (October 19) episode of his show, admitting that he was reluctant to address the situation, but felt it necessary to use his platform to condemn Yeezy’s behaviour.

Ye poses for a photo as he arrives for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Getty Images)

Co-host Robin Quivers chimed in, “So was Hitler, but somebody elected him to run a country,” before Stern responded, “Yeah, exactly. The shit that he’s spewing—I’m talking about his latest wacky, antisemitic rant that he seems to feel really free to spout… Boy, what this guy’s into, it’s the same old stuff with the Jews, you know.”

As they talked, the New York media personality mentioned West’s recent interview with Chris Cuomo, during which he claimed he’s been targeted by the “Jewish underground media mafia.”

“Kanye was on the Chris Cuomo show, and good lord, you gotta hear the shit this guy’s into, and fuck this mental illness, self-defence thing that he’s into, you know, like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s just mentally ill. Don’t worry about it.’ … If he’s so mentally ill, why don’t they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?” Stern pondered.

Elsewhere in his chat with the NewsNation journalist, the 45-year-old ranted about not being referred to as a “billionaire” or “tycoon” by others. The America’s Got Talent alum responded to these comments as well yesterday, saying, “Guess what, douchebag? When they write about me, they call me the shock jock. You don’t have control over [it]—you are a rapper. That is what you are. That’s how you became famous.”

“If a newspaper article doesn’t point out the fact that you’re some sort of designer or genius, maybe that’s not because he’s Jewish, but maybe because he just doesn’t put that much thought into who the f*ck you are and what your business is.”

Stern concluded, “This is so depressing. I mean, Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler.” Check out some of the radio host’s comments in the video below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

“F*ck this mental illness self defense.” Howard Stern is fed up with Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rants, and isn’t buying the “mental health issues” excuse anymore. (Via Mediaite and SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/j0vQ1tkloU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 19, 2022

