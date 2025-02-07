Kanye West Calls Himself "Racist" In Lengthy Twitter Tirade

After making headlines for his interview with Justin LaBoy in which he revealed an autism diagnosis and an appearance at the Grammys where wife Bianca Censori wore a very revealing dress on the red carpet, Kanye West is once again back in the news. This time, it's for a lengthy rant on X (formerly Twitter), West's preferred social media platform. In this latest rant, which is a near-yearly occurrence at this point in his career, he takes a number of highly controversial stances. He called for Diddy's release from jail, referring to him as his "idol," and expressed support for Chris Brown.
Kanye West also reiterated his love for Adolf Hitler, saying he was "fresh," and called himself "racist," saying that "stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true." He once again went after the Jewish community, also referring to himself as "Yaydolf Hitler" and saying that any Jewish person who wants to do business with him should know that he does not trust them. We've provided a screenshot to the post, as this rant will almost certainly be deleted in the future.
Kanye West Twitter Rant
The last time Kanye West went on a rant of this scale, several of his biggest sponsors dropped him, including Adidas and Balenciaga. As West is now an independent artist with no major backers, he feels emboldened to say whatever he wants, something he suggested was the case elsewhere in his meltdown.
Kanye West has survived controversy after controversy for almost two decades. First, it was asserting that then-President George W. Bush did not care about Black people. Then, it was grabbing the microphone from Taylor Swift while she was accepting an award at the VMAs, a stunt that led to then-President Barack Obama calling him a "jackass." And of course, his support of President Donald Trump is now an infamous part of his legacy. West's fans are among the most loyal in entertainment. But, it will be interesting to see how they, and the public at large, react to a rant where he doubles down on many of his most abhorrent beliefs.