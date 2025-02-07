Kanye West Calls Himself "Racist" In Lengthy Twitter Tirade

After making headlines for his interview with Justin LaBoy in which he revealed an autism diagnosis and an appearance at the Grammys where wife Bianca Censori wore a very revealing dress on the red carpet, Kanye West is once again back in the news. This time, it's for a lengthy rant on X (formerly Twitter), West's preferred social media platform. In this latest rant, which is a near-yearly occurrence at this point in his career, he takes a number of highly controversial stances. He called for Diddy's release from jail, referring to him as his "idol," and expressed support for Chris Brown.

Kanye West also reiterated his love for Adolf Hitler, saying he was "fresh," and called himself "racist," saying that "stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true." He once again went after the Jewish community, also referring to himself as "Yaydolf Hitler" and saying that any Jewish person who wants to do business with him should know that he does not trust them. We've provided a screenshot to the post, as this rant will almost certainly be deleted in the future.

Kanye West Twitter Rant

The last time Kanye West went on a rant of this scale, several of his biggest sponsors dropped him, including Adidas and Balenciaga. As West is now an independent artist with no major backers, he feels emboldened to say whatever he wants, something he suggested was the case elsewhere in his meltdown.