HotNewHipHop's 2025 Staff Wish List

HotNewHipHop had a lot of fun in 2024. Overall, there are very good reasons for this. After all, we got one of the biggest beefs in the history of the entire genre. Furthermore, some of the biggest artists in the game dropped humongous albums that are still at the top of our minds. However, we are always looking towards the future and what's new. After all, it's in our name. Having said that, our staff recently got together to discuss some of our biggest hopes and dreams for the upcoming year in hip-hop. As you are going to read, our staff has been thinking hard about not just hip-hop, but the state of the music industry as a whole. From AI to streaming to sampling, there are some insights here that you're not going to want to miss.

Artists Stop Being Mysterious As A Marketing Gimmick

Being mysterious is not a new thing in the world of artistry. For years, musicians have been able to insist upon their own hype by lurking in the shadows. Masking themselves and only popping out once in a blue moon to either release music or give a self-indulgent interview. Although some artists are authentically introverted and that's fine, there are others who are clearly hamming it up for the clicks. As Gen-Z would call it, these artists are "aura farming." Trying to act as cool as humanly possible while also keeping things excessively non-chalant. Artists who do this try so hard to present themselves as though they aren't beholden to human emotions. Their desperation to not appear corny is...well...exceptionally corny.

Perhaps the best example we have of this right now is Playboi Carti. Instead of dropping albums, he drops fit pics. Instead of interacting with his fans, he stands idle with a mask on while talking to people like Adin Ross who are hostile to hip-hop. His mysterious gimmick is one that he has passed down to his Opium artists Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely. It isn't any less nauseating when they do it. Of course, this is a phenomenon that expands well beyond the confines of Opium. Having said that, music would be in a much better place if artists could just be themselves. Authenticity is in a deficit these days and it has made things especially bleak.

- Alexander Cole - Editor In Chief

Safeguards Put In Place To Reduce AI's Impact On Artist Creativity

FN Meka’s emergence raised red flags, foreshadowing the devastating impact AI could have on the music industry. Fast forward to 2024, and AI has become a shamelessly integrated part of it. In the past year, Ye, The Weeknd, and Playboi Carti have faced accusations of using artificial intelligence in their releases. Meanwhile, Drake attempted to mimic Tupac and Snoop Dogg to antagonize Kendrick Lamar during their feud with “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Some fans have even gone as far as creating fake diss tracks that have nearly passed as real.

What’s more concerning is that AI-generated artists are allegedly flooding streaming platforms, threatening royalty splits with actual musicians. While AI offers significant advantages, such as analyzing data for promotion and marketing or assisting in songwriting and mixing, it still poses a major threat to the livelihoods of artists who have spent years perfecting their craft. The possibilities with AI are endless, but replicating the nuances of human emotions and experiences remains a challenge. Often, it’s the imperfections that make for the best art.

Especially with the latest administration declaring its intention to make America the global capital of AI, its rapid expansion seems inevitable. However, as AI continues to evolve, grow, and integrate into our daily lives, we can only hope that safeguards will be put in place to minimize its impact on human creativity.

- Aron A. - Senior Editor of Features, Co-Head of Original Content

Artists Make Hip-Hop Fun Again

Hip-Hop has always been a reflection of the times, amplifying culture and giving a voice to the marginalized. From storytelling about street life and systemic oppression to anthems of celebration, it has never been one-dimensional. Yet, Hip-Hop was also built on joy—on block parties, community, feeling carefree, and music that makes people move. It’s time to fully embrace that feel-good energy again, the kind that makes the whole family break out into the electric slide at the cookout.

The best rap interpolates storytelling with celebration, like DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s “Summertime,” the ultimate soundtrack for warm weather, good food, and good vibes. Songs like “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang, “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, “Hot in Herre” by Nelly, “Nice for What” by Drake, and “Beautiful” by Snoop Dogg & Pharrell prove that Hip-Hop can be danceable and still authentic. There’s something special about music that brings all generations together—where kids, Aunties and Uncs, and even elders can two-step without worrying about lyrics drenched in street politics, hyper-sexuality, or violence. I wish for more of that—Hip-Hop that feels like nostalgia, like a backyard party where the biggest concerns are who’s on the grill and who’s got the Spades table poppin’.

- Erika Marie - Senior Editor of Features, Co-Head of Original Content

Ice Spice & A$AP Rocky Give Great Performances In The New Spike Lee Movie

While much of the attention surrounding ASAP Rocky at the moment centers around his upcoming studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, it’s not the only project he has in store for 2025. He’ll also be appearing on the big screen in a starring role alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s upcoming reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s classic film, High and Low. He even already has experience venturing into the movie industry, having put together a respectable performance in 2015’s Dope. Ice Spice will also be making her acting debut by appearing in the film, fulfilling what she’s previously said is a lifelong dream. Stars in hip-hop don't often collaborate with such renowned filmmakers and we’re hoping Highest 2 Lowest delivers on such lofty expectations. If we get our wish, ASAP Rocky and Ice Spice’s work with Spike Lee will be remembered alongside Cam’ron, DMX, Ice Cube, and more of the best rapper performances in film history.

- Cole Blake - Staff Writer

A City Girls Reunion

After unveiling their third studio album RAW in 2023 to lukewarm reviews and disappointing sales figures, the City Girls decided to go their separate ways. Since then, both Yung Miami and JT have been focused on their solo endeavors. JT has found success with various singles and even dropped her debut mixtape, City Cinderella, last year. Yung Miami has kept busy with music too, on top of her drinking game, podcast, and more. While fans are glad to see them thriving independently, they can’t help but feel like some unfinished business needs to be taken care of.



A reunion, whether it be in the form of a performance, song, or even a lengthy sit-down on Caresha Please, might be just the thing to put this feeling to rest. Each femcee has addressed the breakup separately, blaming the City Girls’ demise on run-of-the-mill creative differences. They claim there are no hard feelings behind the split, meaning this hotly requested reunion may not be off the table for 2025.

- Caroline Fisher - Staff Writer, Weekend Managing Editor

Death To The Streaming Model

Raise your hand if you’re tired of artists dropping bloated records only to share some “deluxe songs” a few days later. Since the streaming era firmly planted its roots within hip-hop, it's been hard to definitively say the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. Having music at your fingertips will always be a blessing. But that convenience has come with a fair number of rappers’ misguided need to make records that will dominate Rap Caviar, or any other mainstream playlist filled with run-of-the-mill fodder. Not only does that minimize a musician’s creativity, but it also damages the consumer’s experience. Trends can be fun, but they come and go for a reason. So, when too many try to replicate a certain sound and beat it into submission, it washes out any semblance of competition. Diversity will always prove to be what lasts in music and there are ways to combat the monotony. Lately, a fair number of artists are moving toward sharing material on their own websites only or are using more intimate platforms like EVEN or Bandcamp where fans can get special access to content and only pay for what they want instead of a ton of other features they don’t care for. Even better, almost all of the revenue goes directly to the creator. This of course will require them to put their best foot forward, so customers keep coming back. But at the end of the day, limiting oneself in the present to make a quick buck will only diminish the opportunity for a richer future.

- Zachary Horvath - Staff Writer

Sampling From A Wider Array Of Genres

The quest for amazing hip-hop samples is an endless one, yet any wish related to that journey only really depends on how deep you’re diving in. Nevertheless, at the mainstream level, more creative and genre-varied sampling this year could stand out from more conventional reimaginings and homages that sound comfortable within their lane. Of course, 2024 gave us great examples of both approaches, whether that’s baile funk from DJ RaMeMes on JPEGMAFIA’s new album or the history-tracing “Everlasting Bass” flip on “Like That.” But the former skill can lead to new flow patterns, swings, deliveries, lyrical approaches, and production aesthetics for so many artists today that are all competing with each other to stand out. We know that “Tweaker” became a hit for its revival of beloved classic sounds, but alongside it, MCs who maintain the spirit of the culture while engaging with it through another context can make very special moments too. This obviously happens a lot within hip-hop already, as the Zamrock sample’s resonance on Tyler’s “Noid” shows, but there’s not enough of it to wash the taste of lazy interpolations, repetitive tones, and played-out aesthetics out of our mouths.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares - Staff Writer

Less Focus On Rap Beef

We all love rap beef. It has made for some of the most heated, memorable, and quotable moments in the genre’s history, but it felt as though the “beef” overshadowed the “hip hop” in 2024. Drake vs Kendrick, Nicki vs Megan, Quavo vs Chris Breezy, the list goes on and on. These beefs became more about gossip and dirty laundry than talent, which boosted popularity in the mainstream but ultimately overshadowed the music. Hence the social media rants, the insufferable Stan debates, and the record label lawsuits. I’d like to see beef shrink back to a healthy size in the new year, and exist alongside the music and the artists instead of defining them. Joey Bada$$ has already tried to rain on my parade, but I’m still pushing for craft over clout in 2025.

- Elias Andrews - Staff Writer

More Albums From Hip-Hop Legends

From Common and Pete Rock to LL Cool J and Snoop Dogg, 2024 was the year of triumphant returns for hip-hop legends. The rave reviews and Grammy-nominated success made it clear that fans enjoyed the classic returns, making 2025 a year to capitalize on the excitement. Teaming more iconic 90s rappers with legendary producers for promising albums would showcase the genre’s immortality. Also, dream collaborations that fans constantly discuss on social media could become a reality since they demand them. Of course, the wish would have to come with stipulations, such as one act matching with one producer to maintain authenticity.

While he has remained active in today’s hip-hop with Hit-Boy, imagine Nas reuniting with DJ Premier or Jay-Z delivering on his promise to Jermaine Dupri to pick up where they left off with “Money Ain’t A Thang.” 50 Cent’s “sicker flow” over Dr. Dre drums can finally come to fruition since it was promised in 2024 by the iconic producer. A capsule project of J. Dilla beats with one of his longtime collaborators would be adored. 2025 could be the return of cherished wordsmiths like Pharoahe Monch, Scarface, and Chiddy Bang. Will Smith appears to be the latest return among the greats with new collaborations with Big Sean and Joyner Lucas. A DJ Jazzy Jeff collaboration is expected.

- Bryson "Boom" Paul - Staff Writer

The Big Three Discussion Gets Left Behind For Good

If there is one thing that the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef made us do, it's re-assess the Big Three that has supposedly consisted of Drake, Kendrick, and J. Cole. In fact, Cole even referenced the existence of the Big Three on "First Person Shooter," which proved to be a catalyst for Kendrick's "Like That" verse. However, in 2025, it is imperative that we leave the Big Three discussion behind, and for two main reasons.

Firstly, Kendrick Lamar has proven that he stands alone right now. Drake has been knocked off of the pedestal while Cole's hesitation to engage has left fans wanting more from him. It is clear that Kendrick occupies the throne and until further notice, there is no point even debating Cole and Drake's proximity. Secondly, the Big Three conversation is ultimately taking away from the future of hip-hop. We have become so consumed with these three artists that other notable figures are left fighting for the scraps. While Kendrick, Drake, and Cole will always be celebrated, now more than ever, it is important to look towards the youth that will carry hip-hop for decades to come. We can't be stuck in the same loop forever, otherwise, hip-hop won't grow and that is the opposite of what we want to see happen.