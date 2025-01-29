Central Cee "Can't Rush Greatness" Review

The release of a debut album is make-or-break for any artist, but when you’re trying to break into the United States as an international act, the stakes are naturally higher. Oftentimes, anticipation breeds unrealistic expectations that can be hard to reach, let alone surpass. For Central Cee, the release of his debut album has been a two-plus-year journey. 23 cemented his place as a frontrunner in the UK drill scene, turning national commercial success into a palpable underground buzz internationally. As TikTok became a pipeline for streams, Cench displayed his mastery of the algorithm with “Doja,” the Eve and Gwen Stefani-sampled hit single that became ubiquitous in the summer of 2022. Then, he did it again with “Sprinter” with Dave and, before his debut album dropped, with Lil Baby on “Band4Band.”

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images)

This acute understanding of social media’s prowess could have easily turned Can’t Rush Greatness into a blatant money grab to appease Gen Z’s short attention span, expanding on the formula that turned the aforementioned singles into viral hits. However, there’s a level of determination and confidence that Cench carries, whether through his music or media appearances. This would have gone to waste had he not understood the gravity of his unique position as a UK rapper gaining respect from his US counterparts. Whether spurring dating rumors with Ice Spice or trading bars with the likes of J. Cole and Drake, he has effectively navigated the industry’s politics. But even outside of the headline-grabbing moments for international audiences, it’s his concise and methodical technical proficiencies that bring a sense of clarity to the portraits he paints of his life.

His previous efforts, 23 and Wild West, brought the realities of West London’s working-class neighborhoods to the forefront through his raw lyricism and detailed storytelling that vividly depict growing up in the area. During these times, Cench wasn’t entirely removed from that environment, and the albums reflected the harrowing reality that came with it. However, Can’t Rush Greatness represents a natural progression in his career, using these stories to juxtapose his past with his current reality, to the point that it breeds feelings of nostalgia. “No Introduction,” for instance, highlights these conflicting feelings. As the harrowing yet enchanting vocal sample builds up alongside ritzy orchestral strings, Central Cee bursts through with a calm and collected presence, demanding respect for paving the way for the next generation while still reminiscing over the days when he’d “two-man step, take one for the team, and assist my guy.” The blistering energy carries throughout the first half of the project, where songs like “5 Star” find him looking back at his loss at the BRIT Awards to Aitch (who swiftly responded to the shot) or the wake-up call from PnB Rock’s death that shook up the industry.

As much as the price of fame weighs on him, the hunger that has taken him from the trenches of Shepherd’s Bush to California dreaming constantly floats in the back of his mind. “Limitless,” for instance, places his earnest admissions and anxieties front and center, rapping with a fiery intensity over plaintive keys and artillery drums: “I won't even lie, I put family second, I'm sorry, the money's my main concern / If my funds are low, I get suicidal, so I gotta put paper first.” Such a stark recognition adds even further weight to dealing with interpersonal relationships and the shifting dynamics between himself, family, women, and friends as his net worth increases.

But beyond the sentimentality of the music, Can’t Rush Greatness remains a daring effort in Cench’s catalog, extending beyond his usual wheelhouse of sounds to varying degrees of success. “Gata” brings vibrant tropical energy early in the tracklist, thanks to Latin rhythms and Young Miko’s contributions. Meanwhile, “CRG” with Dave revisits the essence of “Sprinter,” employing Brazilian Baile-inspired production as the two flex the minutiae of fame and fortune.

These moments encapsulate Cench’s hitmaking abilities without compromising his pen, though it doesn’t necessarily feel as organic when he trades bars with artists like Lil Durk. It’s largely because it sounds like Central Cee leaves his comfort zone to accommodate his collaborator. On "Truth In The Lies," he delves into his romantic side with melodies that mirror Durk’s, who steals the show—if only because it’s one of the few verses we’ve heard from him since his incarceration. However, the sample of Ne-Yo’s “So Sick” feels contrived, but a hit is a hit at the end of the day. That same sentiment extends to his collaborations with Lil Baby on “Band4Band” and 21 Savage on “GBP,” where Cench does more to appease American audiences than to bring either of these artists into his world.