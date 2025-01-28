Central Cee Reveals Why He Decided To Stash His Record With Drake

Fans were expecting it to be on "CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS."

Central Cee is officially back in business after releasing CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS, his brand-new debut album. It hit this past Friday with 17 songs, clocking in at just under 49 minutes. The features are just as big as this project, with Skepta, Lil Durk, Dave, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage all making for a respectable set of co-stars. It's currently receiving a lot of positive feedback from critics and fans alike thanks to tracks like "CRG," BAND4BAND," and "GBP," leading the way. But since dropping it, Central Cee has been feeding fans by other means as well.

To kick off the week, the UK product left off a music video for the Durk collab and its already doing massive numbers. 1.3 million views to be exact, which equates number 11 on trending for music on YouTube. Furthermore, Cench announced the accompanying worldwide arena tour on his Instagram. The hitmaker will begin in Europe and the United Kingdom on April 1. Then, he will make his way over to the United States and Canada on May 2. Finally, Australia and New Zealand will help close things out with the final stop being on July 2 in Perth.

Central Cee Might Be Saving His Drake Collab For A Special Occasion

Despite the long wait time for CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS, this couldn't be going any better for Central Cee. He will almost surely go number on the charts with this album with not too much competition standing in his way. However, fans were a little surprised and slightly disappointed to find out that one potential song is missing.

According to AllHipHop, there was a lot of speculation/predictions that Drake was going to be on the tape. They would be right to think so, especially since they have quite a strong friendship. Furthermore, they already have work together in the form of their viral "On The Radar" freestyle. So why leave off what would have been the biggest song on the record? Well, Cench felt it would have been too "predictable" if he had done so. In an interview with FunX, he did confirm that a song was ready to go. However, he wants to "save" it for now. Additionally, "I don’t like it when people can guess these kinds of things right away. A lot of people didn’t see it coming that Drake is not on the album." We can certainly respect keeping fans on their toes and building suspense, but we can understand why this may upset some.

