Central Cee Announces Worldwide Arena Tour For "CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS"

Central Cee fans have been waiting for quite some time for the UK star to come through with an official debut. After many singles and teasers, Cench did follow up on his promise and left off CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS over the weekend. Folks seem to be enjoying it so far as there are some nice highlights across the tracklist, as well as big features. Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Skepta, Dave, Young Miko, and Lil Baby all make appearances. With the project now being out for a few days, it was going to be interesting to see where Cee was going to go from here.

Especially relating to any other announcements. Well, just about an hour ago, the "Sprinter" guest star revealed the details for the CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS World Tour. Cench did so on his Instagram page and its going to be one major trek across the globe. He's going to begin his journey in the United Kingdom and Europe on April 1. Oslo, Norway will get the first crack at it with Spektrum (indoor arena) being the launch point. April 27 will be the last tour date in more familiar territory before heading over to the states and Canada.

Central Cee Is Back In Full Swing

His stay there will go from May 2 to June 1. Then, it's off to Australia and New Zealand who unfortunately get the short end of the stick. Cee will only be there from June 20 to July 2 with just five performances total. As it stands, there seems to be no openers or special guests, at least as of yet. This would be a cool opportunity to bring along some UK names who aren't as popular in these other places he's traveling to.