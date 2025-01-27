Central Cee & Dave Reflect On Their Journey To Success On "CRG"

Central Cee can now say he's got an album on his resume after thriving off of smash singles for a few years. CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS is a bold but accurate title for this release as fans have been wanting for this moment for a minute. Time will tell to see how great this record is but we can say that there's certainly a few highlights to take away from it. One of them is easily "CRG," the latest collaboration Cench has with fellow UK superstar, Dave. These are the two names that have arguably seen the most success here in the states. It's been proven through their past meet ups, especially "Sprinter."
On the project's title track, they reunite for a fourth time. Moreover, it may be their best written track to date. Cee's chorus, while a little lengthy, sets up the tone for the introspective cut perfectly. "Paid, but I got payments upon payments / I'm in pain, but I'm not blamin', I’m just sayin’ / And my bro's bloodthirsty, he’s got cravings." Dave takes the first verse and shows again why his pen is pretty widely regarded as one of the best from across the pond. Furthermore, the beat is incredibly infectious. Overall, it's slick, bouncy, punchy and is in sync with Cee and Dave's flows all the way through.
"CRG" - Central Cee & Dave
Quotable Lyrics:
Forty thousand square feet off of this pain
Look at me, I got heart acres
He don't know what heartache is
I can't ask no one for a teaspoon of sugar, it's tough, got no neighbours
My uncles had no papers
We sold sweets in school, made sense that the mandem grew up and sold flavours