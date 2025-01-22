Central Cee Reveals Stacked Tracklist For "Can't Rush Greatness" Album

Central Cee is next up. The rapper has managed to break out of the UK scene and crossover in a way that few ever have. Can't Rush Greatness is his major label debut after dropping smash singles and a handful of notable collaborations. All the pieces are in place for Central Cee to take the next step and become one of the biggest rappers in the world. And to his credit, he assembled a stellar array of guest features for his album. Can't Rush Greatness is going to be easy on the ears for American listeners, even with Cee's London slang.

The album boasts 17 songs. Three of them have already been releasing as singles, including "Gen Z Luv," "BAND4BAND," and "GBP." Lil Baby dropped a guest verse on "BAND4BAND," and 21 Savage provides a few bars on "GBP," so their involvement with the album has already been confirmed. It's the other collabs that have us surprised/excited. Central Cee will go toe-to-toe with DAVE on what's certain to a stellar cut, "CRG," while Lil Durk drops by for "Truth In the Lies." Durk is currently behind bars, so his involvement in a song about deception will hit particularly hard. Central Cee also made sure to link with another London superstar, Skepta, for the song "Ten."

Central Cee Lands Superstar Collaborations

The most intriguing guest appearance on Can't Rush Greatness, however, is Young Miko. She has proven to be one of the brightest stars in Latin trap and reggaeton over the past few years. She had a killer guest spot on the 2023 Bad Bunny single "FINA," and has been steadily on the rise ever since. Central Cee has a plan to crossover into multiple markets, and the Miko collab "Gata" is proof. We can't wait to hear how their disparate styles sound, and how much of an impact Central Cee can make on Miko's fanbase.

Check out the full tracklist for Central Cee's upcoming album below:

No Introduction 5 Star Gata (featuring Young Miko) St. Patrick's GBP (featuring 21 Savage) Top Freestyle Up North CRG (featuring Dave) Limitless Now We're Strangers Truth In the Lies (featuring Lil Durk) Ten (featuring Skepta) BAND4BAND (featuring Lil Baby) Gen Z Luv Walk In Warehouse Must Be Don't Know Anyone