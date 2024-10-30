Central Cee Raps Like A Man Possessed On "One By One"

The London superstar makes his "COLORS" debut as well with this track.

I lost some bredrins that I put trust in, I won't say details But grown man get in their feelings, get too needy and move like females Jason Derulo , I'm ridin' solo, I like me a two-door I feel like Tyga , I had young money, the yay' that I had was too raw Gave Jackson five, the light so high, made my man moonwalk Plain Jane Rollie, I need me a new watch, diamond district, I might go New York

He delivers these bars with great proficiency and passion, while displaying great breath control and technical ability. Also making "One By One" another hit for Central Cee is the Cash Cobain production. At times, his style can grow stale, and he tends to lean too heavily on samples. But the New Yorker cooked with this one, as the flipped Bryson Tiller vocals have that timeless chipmunk soul treatment. Those effects mixed with the speedy drill drums and knocking 808s come together to work in perfect harmony. In terms of what value this song will hold, it could be another single for Cench's upcoming album, CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS .

Central Cee may have just come by with one of his best performances on his latest single, "One By One." The record is also a collaboration with the popular music platform A Colors Show, or simply COLORS. It's his first-ever appearance on the aesthetically pleasing studio and he takes full advantage of this opportunity by going ballistic on the mic. He changes up the tone this time around, getting more personal and vulnerable. He raps about losing close friends, relationships, his struggles, and being a mentally tough.

