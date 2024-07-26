Central Cee Says "Gen Z Luv" Is The Wave On Newest Single

Central Cee seems to be in album mode.

Central Cee put himself in an ugly love triangle as of late between rapper Ice Spice and his ex, Madeline Argy. However, it has since been dispelled that a relationship with the fellow musician is non-existent. His "Did It First" collaborator was asked about it in a Rolling Stone interview to which she replied, "We’ve been friends since ‘Munch’ came out, honestly... we’re just twins...”. While that is one less headache to worry about, it appears that he is still without a lover. Ultimately, it will be up to Argy if she wants to take him back after all of the confusion he involved her with. It might be why Central Cee is dropping "gen z luv" right now.

This is supposedly the second single for his rumored LP, CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS, with the first one being "BAND4BAND" with Lil Baby. On this record, Cee is wanting to tell his future how mommy and daddy met. It seems that he feels this generation's way of finding that special someone is the best and only reliable method. "If it weren't for the algorithm, I wouldn't have found my woman". All of these ideas are splayed out over a moody drill instrumental that sounds an interpolation of the sexy drill wave. Fans have been spinning it quite a bit, however we are pretty lukewarm on it. Still, check it out and see what you think.

"Gen Z Luv"- Central Cee

Quotable Lyrics:

When our children ask us how did we meet

I'm tellin' them, "Gen Z love, FYP love, IG love"

Saw her on the Explore Page, like, I need to explore deeper

Suggested accounts said that we got mutuals

But you don't f*** with them, me neither

When I'm with you, I get baby fever