Central Cee Is Equal Parts Cocky & Humble On New Two Pack "Bolide Noir"

These two singles are the first offerings since that debacle, and they look to be more hits for Cench in the near future. "Bolide Noir" is the banger of the tandem, and this probably the song that's going to cause a little debate online. In fact, it already has, as DJ Akademiks posed the question with a screenshot of the bars below. Some fans were giving Cee his flowers, while others were quick to dismiss his bold statements. Then, you have "Billion Streams Freestyle", which sees him in a reflective state talking about how far he's come and his biggest career accomplishments. "Said that my b**** was gay, got a billion streams, I'm a mainstream rapper". Check out the Central Cee singles with the links below.