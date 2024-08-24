Central Cee Is Equal Parts Cocky & Humble On New Two Pack "Bolide Noir"

One of the most important names in all of UK hip-hop right now is back. West Londoner Central Cee is here with a new two-pack for us, "Bolide Noir". It features the title track, which features the Frenchman, JRK 19, and "Billion Streams Freestyle". The Columbia Records signee has been enjoying a pretty fruitful 2024 thanks to some big singles and a handful of features. When it comes to the former, you have "BAND4BAND" with Lil Baby and now "gen z luv", which is gaining steam as we speak. As for the latter, he was able to grab a guest spot on J. Cole's surprise project Might Delete Later. Of course, you also can't forget about his controversial Ice Spice collab "Did It First". That led to lots of rumors, confusion and a breakup with influencer, Madeline Argy.
These two singles are the first offerings since that debacle, and they look to be more hits for Cench in the near future. "Bolide Noir" is the banger of the tandem, and this probably the song that's going to cause a little debate online. In fact, it already has, as DJ Akademiks posed the question with a screenshot of the bars below. Some fans were giving Cee his flowers, while others were quick to dismiss his bold statements. Then, you have "Billion Streams Freestyle", which sees him in a reflective state talking about how far he's come and his biggest career accomplishments. "Said that my b**** was gay, got a billion streams, I'm a mainstream rapper". Check out the Central Cee singles with the links below.
"Bolide Noir" / "Billion Streams Freestyle" - Central Cee & JRK 19
Quotable Lyrics From "Bolide Noir":
I'm just trying to be direct
Rappers see me as a threat, so they're leaving me on read
When they put me on their song
They got to write their verse again
They got to go pick up their pens