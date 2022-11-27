french rap
- MusicIs French Rap The Next Wave? 5 Rappers To Look Out ForFrench rap is about to blow up on a more mainstream level.By Demi Phillips
- MusicOctavian Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Octavian's journey in the music industry, his collaborations, achievements, and the factors contributing to his net worth in 2024.By Jake Skudder
- SongsMontréal's Rising Star Izzy-S Returns With "Allo c'est qui?" Single: StreamThe 404 nfnd-produced song landed on DSPs earlier this weekend. Have you heard it yet?By Hayley Hynes