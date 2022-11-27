Looking to try out something new before the weekend wraps up? You’ve come to the right place. Making his HNHH debut today is none other than Montréal’s own Izzy-S. The Haitian-Canadian artist shared his “Allo c’est qui?” single via Universal Music Canada/Maison Barclay Canada just a few days ago.

Previously, we’ve heard from the rising star on titles like “Jacuzzi,” “Mon Canon,” and “Semelles Rouges.” It’s his most recent effort, though, that really helps to set him apart from his contemporaries.

With production from 404 nfnd, Izzy-S’s voice glides through the lively hook. As he raps, he reflects on the hardships he’s endured while managing to keep his head held high through it all.

The recording artist reminds us that he’s “always gang” before he goes on to flex the shiny new diamonds on his chain throughout the chorus.

At the beat switch midway through, Izzy-S tries out a new flow while sharing a story about the time police had previously knocked on his front door. At the time, the rapper was required to scramble and make quick decisions that would protect himself and his family.

We also hear him reflecting on his father’s legacy. “My father who sacrificed so much for us and who immigrated so we can have only the best,” he rhymes in his native language.

Along with “Allo c’est qui?” comes a Carlos Guerra-directed music video. In the clip, viewers will see Izzy proudly repping the Haitian flag, remembering to always keep his culture close to his heart.

Following his new arrival, he’s chiefly given himself the title of “The realest rapper in the city.”

Stream Izzy-S’s “Allo c’est qui?” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your favourite new release from this weekend has been in the comments.

[Via]