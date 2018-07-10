canadian rap
- SongsMontréal's Rising Star Izzy-S Returns With "Allo c'est qui?" Single: StreamThe 404 nfnd-produced song landed on DSPs earlier this weekend. Have you heard it yet?By Hayley Hynes
- SongsNight Lovell Returns With "Eye Spy": StreamStream the latest from Canada's Night Lovell now.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBattle Rapper Pat Stay Dead At 36, Days After Dropping The Game Diss Track: ReportThe rap titan's friends have confirmed his tragic passing after a night out in Halifax, Nova Scotia.By Hayley Hynes
- News$NOT & Night Lovell Connect For "MS PORTER" SingleFlorida and Canada link up on $NOT's latest single.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJustin Bieber & Lyrical Lemonade Team Up For Silly Song & Video, "I Feel Funny"Bieber and Cole Bennett filmed the video in 15 minutes while on set for the shooting of his "Honest" collab with Don Toliver.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsShad Takes Aim At Commentators With "Body (No Reason)"Hopefully, "Body (No Reason)" is a sign that a new album will be dropping soon. By Joe Abrams
- NewsHaviah Mighty & Yizzy Drop A Drill Anthem With "Protest"Haviah Mighty unique take on whispery drill doesn't only prove itself as a banger but delivers a strong message on Black empowerment.By Joe Abrams
- NewsNight Lovell Connects With Lindasson & FTG Reggie For "A Lot"Ottawa comes through to represent as Night Lovell, Lindasson, and FTG Reggie connect for "A Lot." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRich Homie Quan Is Ready To Set Rural Canada AblazeRich Homie Quan announces the Canadian Promo Tour of 2019.By Devin Ch
- NewsTory Lanez Features On Classified's "Cold Love"Classified is holding it down for old-school Canadian rap. By Brynjar Chapman
- Music VideosRich The Kid Joins Pimpton For A Cage Match In "Boppers" VideoThe duo don't actually fight each other. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicShad Teases New Album, Song Out ThursdayShad's new album "Get It Got It Good" will release this fall.By Brynjar Chapman