The last time we received an album from Night Lovell was in the spring of 2021 when he shared Just Say You Don’t Care – a 14-track featureless album full of songs that are dark and sinister in nature, but have brought together a massive fanbase nonetheless.

Before 2022 comes to a close, the 25-year-old has returned with a single called “Eye Spy,” which many are hoping means another full-length project will follow soon behind.

“I smell like bands, I won’t spend it on a bitch / Drippin’ down my hands, all this blood that’s on my fist / I spy a buster, them n*ggas ain’t on shit / I know she want me to kiss her / Tell her to suck my d*ck,” the Canadian rhymes on the first verse of the outby16-produced song.

Aside from “Eye Spy,” the last time we heard from Lovell was when he linked up with Florida rapper $NOT to deliver their “MS PORTER” single back in July.

Stream the Ottawa-born artist’s latest arrival on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH all weekend long to stream more new arrivals from your favourite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

I count all my blessings, I done started from the dirt (The dirt)

All these bitches fell in love, I can’t help that I’m a flirt (A flirt)

Break your back, make you squirt (Squirt), uh, she leavin’ my crib in a hearse

She stuck to my d*ck, uh, I’m leavin’ that bitch with a curse (Curse)