Is French Rap The Next Wave? 5 Rappers To Look Out For

French rap is a rich genre woven with influences from around the globe. Over the years, artists within this scene have made notable waves. However, much of their success has been in French-speaking countries, and the genre remains an untapped market globally. Nonetheless, there might be a new musical wave around the world that accommodates French rap at the forefront.

Recently, Quavo jumped on a song with French rapper Bu$hi, and many more of such collaborations may be on the way. With raw storytelling and innovative production, French rappers are redefining the genre and demanding attention on the global stage. Here’s a list of five French rap stars to keep an eye out for.

Yamê

When Yamê released the COLORS version of his single “Bécane” on June 1, 2023, he took the world by surprise. The French-Cameroonian rapper is relatively new to the scene and released his debut mixtape, Bantu Mixtape Vol. 1 in 2020. However, he’s no musical novice, and his big break was inevitable. That breakthrough came with “Bécane,” which he quickly followed with his debut album ELOWI (2023). Since his 2020 debut, the rapper has released several singles, as well as a second mixtape. You should definitely check out his growing catalog.

Niska

With five studio albums to his name, Niska is certainly not a newcomer in the French rap scene. He debuted in 2015 with Charo Life, and since then, has made a name for himself. His discography is filled with many hit songs, including “Médicament” and “Du lundi au lundi.” However, his biggest song to date is the SNEP Diamond-certified single, “Réseaux” (2017).

Bu$hi

On December 13, 2017, Bu$hi released “La la,” a collaborative single with fellow French rap artist Jorrdee. Since then, he has released many more singles, both solo and with features. Additionally, the rapper has dropped four impressive solo studio albums: Bushi (2020), Bushi 1.5 (2020), Bushi Tape 2 (2022), and Interlude (2022). As aforementioned, his most recent offering is a collab with Quavo, who recently appeared on Kanye's Vultures 1, titled “What We Doing!? / Qu’est-ce qu’on fait!?” Bu$hi is a fast-rising act in French rap right now, and you should definitely look out for him.

Kalash Criminel

This balaclava-wearing French-Congolese rapper broke into the scene with R.A.S in 2016. The album contains “Arrêt du cœur,” the standout track that launched his career. Despite the passage of time, the song continues to contribute to his success. Kalash Criminel is one of the most exciting acts in French rap right now. Altogether, he has released four solo studio albums so far, and is primed to take over the world.

Maes

Maes is a 29-year-old French rapper of Moroccan origin. In 2017, he introduced himself to fans of French rap with his debut mixtape, Réelle Vie. Since then, he has released two more volumes of Reélle Vie (2.0 and 3.0), and many singles. In addition, the rapper has three albums to his name, including Pure (2018), Les derniers salopards (2020), and Omerta (2023). Some of his standout tracks are “Madrina” ft. Booba, “Fetty Wap,” and “Galactic.”