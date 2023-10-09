Octavian Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

In the ever-evolving world of music, Octavian has emerged as a notable name, especially in the rap genre. As of 2023, the rapper's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million US dollars, according to AllFamousBirthday. But how did Octavian amass such wealth, and what sets him apart in the music industry?

Born Octavian Oliver Godji on January 22, 1996, in Lille, France, Octavian is a French-British musician who later moved to London. His unique blend of music, which amalgamates elements of drill, grime, and house, has made him a standout artist in the UK music scene. This distinctive style was notably evident in his 2018 mixtape Spaceman, which was described by The Guardian as a "spectacular medley of the past decade of UK subgenres." Pitchfork also lauded the mixtape for its "daring eclecticism."

Achievements & Collaborations

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Octavian performs on stage at O2 Forum Kentish Town on February 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns)

Octavian's talent hasn't gone unnoticed. In January 2019, he clinched the BBC Sound of 2019 Award, a prestigious accolade for emerging artists. This recognition was a testament to his potential and the impact he was beginning to have in the music world.

His collaborations further highlight his versatility and appeal. Octavian has been featured on tracks by renowned artists and producers such as Diplo, Mura Masa, Take a Day Trip, JRick, and A2. He has also worked alongside heavyweights like Skepta and A$AP Ferg. These collaborations not only expanded his reach but also added to his credibility in the industry.

Record Deals & Releases

Octavian's journey in the music industry has been marked by significant milestones. In August 2018, he inked a deal with Sony/ATV Records, further solidifying his place in the music world. He is also associated with Black Butter Records, a label known for its diverse artist roster.

His initial mixtape, titled Octavian OG, was released in 2016. This was followed by the Essie World EP in 2017. However, it was in January 2018 that Octavian's name became more recognizable. A photo of global superstar Drake singing along to Octavian's song "Party Here" at a Golden Globes afterparty went viral on Instagram. Such endorsements undoubtedly played a role in boosting his profile and net worth.

Beyond Music

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 07: Octavian performs onstage during Field Day Festival 2019 at Meridian Water on June 7, 2019 in Londåon, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns)

While Octavian's music is a significant contributor to his net worth, it's essential to consider other potential revenue streams. Artists often have diverse portfolios, including merchandise sales, live performances, endorsements, and more. While specific details about Octavian's other ventures aren't readily available, it's safe to assume that his brand extends beyond just his music.

Conclusion

Octavian's rise in the music industry has been meteoric. From his unique sound to his collaborations and endorsements, he has carved a niche for himself. With a net worth of $5 million as of 2023, he stands as a testament to the potential of talent, hard work, and strategic collaborations. As he continues to produce music and engage in new ventures, it will be interesting to see how his net worth evolves in the coming years.