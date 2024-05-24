Central Cee & Lil Baby Go "BAND4BAND" On Aggressive Drill Banger

You CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS ever. That is certainly the motto that Central Cee has taken up ever since the release of 23 back in 2022. The Shepard's Bush, London drill rapper has billed himself as one of the UK's biggest voices over the last few years. He has done so by creating catchy bangers like "Doja" and "Sprinter." Additionally, you can attribute his success due to his crossovers with the likes of J. Cole, Drake, The Kid LAROI, PinkPantheress, and more.

While singles and features are great, fans, and us at HNHH alike, are still waiting on a new project from Cench. That could be happening sometime this year, with CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS being the speculated title. There is no confirmed information that it will happen this year, but we feel the chance is strong. Cee has been quite active in 2024, dropping his take on R&B with "I Will," as well as a "CC FREESTYLE," which has recently been removed from his YouTube page.

Read More: Diddy Accused Of Forcing Woman To Have Sex With Kim Porter In New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Listen To "BAND4BAND" By Central Cee & Lil Baby

His third effort, "BAND4BAND," sees him and first-time collaborator Lil Baby display seamless chemistry. This dark and aggressive drill/trap cut features a slick flow from Cee, and a solid performance from the ATL native. People have been critical off Baby as of late, including us, but we think this a return to form. "BAND4BAND" is quickly growing in popularity, as it is currently number three on trending for music on YouTube with over 2.2 million views.

What are your thoughts on "BAND4BAND" by Central Cee and Lil Baby? Is this one of Cee's best songs as of late, why or why not? Do you think Lil Baby gave one of his best features in a while? Does this get you excited for the rumored CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS? Who had the stronger performance? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Central Cee and Lil Baby. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

They hit him up on his birthday, did him the worst way, he had a death wish

I get right under they skin, I don't even try, I guess I can't help that s***

I'ma have love for bro for life if we talk or not, I step with 'em

Of course you can beat me at talkin', ain't no back and forth, wait 'til we catch up with him

Knockin' a bag and makin' the opposite mad, I done fell in love with it

UK Selfridges with a cute one (Ooh)

Read More: Travis Scott & Live Nation Settle Final Astroworld Wrongful Death Lawsuit: Details